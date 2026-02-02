WWE Confirms Backlash Date And Location For May 2026

WWE has confirmed the next major stop on its Premium Live Event calendar, with an official announcement detailing when and where fans can expect the post WrestleMania fallout to take place.

WWE sent out the following press release:

February 2, 2026 – As announced this past Saturday by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Backlash will take place Saturday, May 9 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Backlash marks the first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas and features the fallout from the biggest event of the year.

Tickets for WWE Backlash will go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10am ET and 7am PT via Ticketmaster. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale using code WWETIX starting Thursday, February 19 at 10am ET and 7am PT.

Additionally, WWE Backlash Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive passes give fans the opportunity to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more.

The Tampa Bay area has an extensive history hosting WWE events, including most recently the Royal Rumble in 2024 at Tropicana Field. The region has also hosted WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Hell in a Cell in 2021, Backlash in 2021, Battleground in 2014, Extreme Rules in 2011, Survivor Series in 2000 and the Royal Rumble in 1995.