Ringside Incident With Roxanne Perez Addressed By Fan In New Video

The fan involved in a viral ringside exchange with WWE star Roxanne Perez has released a video statement offering his side of the story and addressing the backlash that followed the clip’s circulation online.

In a video posted to TikTok, the individual acknowledged that his tone during the incident came across poorly and said taking responsibility for that was important to him.

“Nobody made me apologize. It was fully my decision to,” he said. “I feel like my tone in that video kind of, you know, I got caught up in the energy. I got too hyped. I got too caught in the moment and my tone was a little disrespectful. Matter of fact, it wasn’t a little disrespectful, it was very disrespectful. And I think that’s the reason everybody kind of got heated over it because it seemed like I was just genuinely going after her because I disliked her. When in reality, I was just having a great time… and I was just chirping a heel during the match.”

He added that his intent was never to cross a line.

“That’s something we do all the time. It’s very common and I never really meant any harm or anything like that.”

The fan also pushed back on accusations circulating online that suggested his comments were motivated by gender.

“I’m not really sure why people are coming out here and saying I’m disrespectful towards women and… we’re doing this towards the woman wrestlers,” he said. “If you know anything about me or the people that we go to shows with, that’s not the case. We don’t see color, we don’t see gender, we don’t see any of that stuff. We just go to wrestling shows, we have a great time, we cheer for the good guys and we boo the bad guys. I’m not sure why people are bringing gender or race into this… People kind of took the wrong narratives and ran with it.”

Addressing speculation surrounding venue security, he clarified that the interaction shown in the viral clip had nothing to do with his comments toward Perez.

“The security guard that came in the video and told me to sit down and it was my last warning, it had nothing to do with any of the chirping or any of the interaction,” he explained. “It was because you couldn’t stand up during a match in the front row… We get up, we’re hyped, everybody’s going crazy. We get up, security comes and warns us. It’s happened multiple times. It had nothing to do with the chirping. The security guard in the video was warning me to sit down because he was worried I was blocking other people behind me’s views.”

He went on to reveal that the situation was later resolved privately in Toronto, with Liv Morgan helping facilitate a conversation.

“I want to thank Liv Morgan for kind of setting the whole thing up,” he said. “Liv saw me in Toronto, she came up to me, we set it up, and then Roxanne came and then we just kind of talked things through. I’m not going to really get into detail about what was said or any of that, it’s none of anyone’s business. But… we talked it through, I apologized, we cleared some things up.”

According to the fan, the controversy escalated only after the clip was shared beyond its original audience.

“I ultimately think the internet was the reason this situation got as big as it was,” he stated. “I never posted it online publicly. I only put it on my story for my family and friends to see… Somebody took it off there, posted it online on Twitter, and then it went out of control. I never posted this for views, I never did it for clicks.”

He closed by stressing that he respects the performers and the people who work behind the scenes.

“I will never harass a performer that I look up to in the bigger picture. I will never go out of my way to disrespect someone that gives me entertainment and is someone that… I really just look up to. These are real life human beings at the end of the day,” he said. “I walk in the arena, I’m very respectful to all the guards, all the WWE security guards, all the arena staff… All of this mess is because of misunderstanding and misconception… I hope everybody just leaves this in the past and learns from it.”