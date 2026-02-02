Roman Reigns Returns To WWE Raw After Royal Rumble Win

Roman Reigns is set to appear on WWE Raw tonight, marking his return to the red brand following his Royal Rumble triumph over the weekend.

By winning the 30 man Royal Rumble match, Reigns officially locked in his place at WrestleMania 42. Now, he is scheduled to address the WWE Universe live in Philadelphia, with plenty of attention on what his next move will be on the road to the biggest show of the year.

This will be Reigns’ first appearance on WWE Raw in several months. During the post Royal Rumble press conference, Paul Levesque suggested that Reigns would take time before deciding which championship he plans to pursue at WrestleMania. That decision could see him challenge either CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship or Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.



Tonight’s episode of Raw will air live on Netflix from the Xfinity Mobile Arena, with the show getting underway at 8 pm ET.

Alongside Reigns’ appearance, a championship bout has been confirmed for the broadcast. The WWE Women’s World Championship will be on the line in a Philadelphia Street Fight, adding extra stakes to an already loaded show.

Announced for WWE Raw tonight

Philadelphia Street Fight for the WWE Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Royal Rumble fallout

Roman Reigns to appear