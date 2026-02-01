×
WWE Backstage Praise Grows For Several Stars

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2026
It had already been noted internally that Oba Femi, Sol Ruca, and Je’Von Evans impressed during their appearances at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025. Since then, both Femi and Evans have officially moved onto the RAW roster, signalling growing confidence in their development.

All three talents were featured again during the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE, and their performances continued to draw strong reactions backstage. There was particular excitement about how naturally they handled the spotlight on a major stage, with a belief that the night represented a turning point for the next generation.

“Those in the company were raving about the performances of Sol Ruca and Oba Femi yesterday. There was also a lot of praise for Je’Von Evans. The feeling was last night was the true start of getting new names established for the future.”

Behind the scenes, the Royal Rumble outing was viewed as more than just another appearance. It was seen as a statement moment, reinforcing that WWE is actively positioning fresh faces to step into prominent roles moving forward.

