John Cena Pays Tribute To AJ Styles After Royal Rumble Loss

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2026
John Cena shared heartfelt praise for AJ Styles following what appears to be Styles’ final match at the Royal Rumble. After Styles was defeated by GUNTHER, Cena posted a message on social media thanking him for his impact on the industry.

“Phenomenal is an understatement. Respect is earned and few are more worthy of universal industry wide respect than @AJStylesOrg. Thank you AJ for all you’ve done for wrestling. From anyone who’s seen you and those lucky enough to share canvas with you.”

Styles lost to GUNTHER after passing out in a sleeper hold, a finish that mirrored Cena’s own recent loss to GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Cena submitted to the same move. That result drew attention given Cena’s long standing “Never Give Up” mantra.

Cena and Styles share a long history, having feuded extensively between 2016 and 2018 after Styles joined WWE. Their final match came last October, with Cena earning the win in a bout filled with callbacks to their past rivalry.

