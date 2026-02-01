×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Why Ava Chose Not To Re-Sign With WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2026
Why Ava Chose Not To Re-Sign With WWE

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the latest developments surrounding Ava’s exit from WWE during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. The former NXT General Manager confirmed this week that last Tuesday’s episode of NXT marked her final appearance, as she chose not to re sign with WWE.

Speaking on the show, Dave Meltzer explained that Ava’s decision was not driven by backstage issues or creative frustration.

“I’ve talked to and heard from several people and the general thing was is just she didn’t want to do it anymore. There was no compelling reason,” Meltzer said. “It was just one of those things where her parents own a studio and they thought that she’s probably going to end up working there. She doesn’t have to do it.”

During the discussion, it was also noted that Ava’s partner, Tatyanna Dumas, was recently released by WWE. However, there is no clear indication that the situation directly influenced Ava’s choice to leave.

“One person had contacted me and mentioned Tatyanna Dumas, who is her girlfriend, was cut, which we didn’t hear just a couple of weeks ago. They weren’t quite saying that’s why she quit but it was something that people put one and one together that maybe that had something to do with it, maybe it didn’t, I don’t know.”

Bryan Alvarez also pointed out that there was no indication on Tuesday’s episode of NXT that Ava’s departure was imminent. Her on screen storyline with Tony D’Angelo had continued to unfold in recent weeks without any obvious conclusion.

Meltzer reiterated that the decision was entirely Ava’s and not related to any plans from WWE to move on from her.

“It was her decision, it’s not like they were going to get rid of her or anything like that,” Meltzer added.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 2nd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 3rd 2026

#nxt

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy