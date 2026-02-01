Why Ava Chose Not To Re-Sign With WWE

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the latest developments surrounding Ava’s exit from WWE during a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. The former NXT General Manager confirmed this week that last Tuesday’s episode of NXT marked her final appearance, as she chose not to re sign with WWE.

Speaking on the show, Dave Meltzer explained that Ava’s decision was not driven by backstage issues or creative frustration.

“I’ve talked to and heard from several people and the general thing was is just she didn’t want to do it anymore. There was no compelling reason,” Meltzer said. “It was just one of those things where her parents own a studio and they thought that she’s probably going to end up working there. She doesn’t have to do it.”

During the discussion, it was also noted that Ava’s partner, Tatyanna Dumas, was recently released by WWE. However, there is no clear indication that the situation directly influenced Ava’s choice to leave.

“One person had contacted me and mentioned Tatyanna Dumas, who is her girlfriend, was cut, which we didn’t hear just a couple of weeks ago. They weren’t quite saying that’s why she quit but it was something that people put one and one together that maybe that had something to do with it, maybe it didn’t, I don’t know.”

Bryan Alvarez also pointed out that there was no indication on Tuesday’s episode of NXT that Ava’s departure was imminent. Her on screen storyline with Tony D’Angelo had continued to unfold in recent weeks without any obvious conclusion.

Meltzer reiterated that the decision was entirely Ava’s and not related to any plans from WWE to move on from her.

“It was her decision, it’s not like they were going to get rid of her or anything like that,” Meltzer added.

