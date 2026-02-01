ECW Legend The Sandman Announces Final Match At Joey Janela’s Spring Break X

ECW legend The Sandman is officially preparing to step away from the ring.

Joey Janela and GCW confirmed on Saturday that the hardcore icon will compete in his final match later this year at Joey Janela’s Spring Break X. The event is set for April 17 in Las Vegas and will take place during WrestleMania week, one of the busiest periods on the wrestling calendar.

The announcement signals the closing chapter of a career that has stretched across nearly four decades. Now 62 years old, The Sandman has continued to make occasional in ring appearances long after the peak of the ECW era that made him a cult icon. Despite slowing down in recent years, he has remained active, typically wrestling once or twice a year.

While an opponent for the retirement match has not yet been revealed, the decision to make Spring Break X his final bout feels fitting. According to Cagematch, The Sandman has amassed close to 900 career matches since debuting back in 1989, an extraordinary total for one of wrestling’s most punishing styles.

This will not be The Sandman’s first memorable moment on Joey Janela’s Spring Break stage. He made a surprise appearance at Spring Break IX in 2025, playing a role in Sabu’s final match against Joey Janela. One year later, he returns to the same spotlight, this time to bring his own in ring career to an end.

Best known for his beer drinking, cigarette smoking entrance and his wild brawling style, The Sandman became one of the defining faces of Extreme Championship Wrestling, where he held the ECW World Heavyweight Championship multiple times. He also competed in WCW, TNA, and WWE, carving out a reputation as one of the most recognizable hardcore performers of his generation.

Even in recent years, The Sandman has continued to pop up on the independent circuit. His most recent match took place in October 2025, when he worked a tag team bout for a New Jersey based promotion. It was one of only two matches he wrestled that year, underscoring just how selective his appearances had become.

Now, with Spring Break X on the horizon, one of wrestling’s most enduring and unconventional careers is set to reach its final bell.

Breaking...



As just announced at #GCWCrushed... extreme legend THE SANDMAN will wrestle his final match on April 17th at Joey Janela's Spring Break X in Las Vegas!



Tickets are On Sale NOW:https://t.co/XIuQlShKph pic.twitter.com/g3rG5jNvnv , GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 1, 2026

