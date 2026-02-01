×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

ECW Legend The Sandman Announces Final Match At Joey Janela’s Spring Break X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 01, 2026
ECW Legend The Sandman Announces Final Match At Joey Janela’s Spring Break X

ECW legend The Sandman is officially preparing to step away from the ring.

Joey Janela and GCW confirmed on Saturday that the hardcore icon will compete in his final match later this year at Joey Janela’s Spring Break X. The event is set for April 17 in Las Vegas and will take place during WrestleMania week, one of the busiest periods on the wrestling calendar.

The announcement signals the closing chapter of a career that has stretched across nearly four decades. Now 62 years old, The Sandman has continued to make occasional in ring appearances long after the peak of the ECW era that made him a cult icon. Despite slowing down in recent years, he has remained active, typically wrestling once or twice a year.

While an opponent for the retirement match has not yet been revealed, the decision to make Spring Break X his final bout feels fitting. According to Cagematch, The Sandman has amassed close to 900 career matches since debuting back in 1989, an extraordinary total for one of wrestling’s most punishing styles.

This will not be The Sandman’s first memorable moment on Joey Janela’s Spring Break stage. He made a surprise appearance at Spring Break IX in 2025, playing a role in Sabu’s final match against Joey Janela. One year later, he returns to the same spotlight, this time to bring his own in ring career to an end.

Best known for his beer drinking, cigarette smoking entrance and his wild brawling style, The Sandman became one of the defining faces of Extreme Championship Wrestling, where he held the ECW World Heavyweight Championship multiple times. He also competed in WCW, TNA, and WWE, carving out a reputation as one of the most recognizable hardcore performers of his generation.

Even in recent years, The Sandman has continued to pop up on the independent circuit. His most recent match took place in October 2025, when he worked a tag team bout for a New Jersey based promotion. It was one of only two matches he wrestled that year, underscoring just how selective his appearances had become.

Now, with Spring Break X on the horizon, one of wrestling’s most enduring and unconventional careers is set to reach its final bell.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 2nd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 3rd 2026

#nxt

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy