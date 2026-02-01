Solo Sikoa Confronts Fan After 2026 Royal Rumble Elimination

Solo Sikoa’s night at the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble did not end quietly, even after his elimination from the match.

Solo Sikoa was removed from the Royal Rumble after being thrown over the top rope by Oba Femi, bringing his hopes of earning a WrestleMania title opportunity to an abrupt end. However, events following the match quickly shifted attention away from the ring.

Fan filmed footage circulating online from the January 31 event in Riyadh shows Sikoa involved in a tense exchange with a spectator while making his way up the entrance ramp. As he walked toward the backstage area, one fan leaned over the barricade and repeatedly shouted insults while pointing directly at him.

Sikoa stopped in his tracks and stared down the heckler before knocking the fan’s hand away. Without saying a word, he then raised his middle finger toward the crowd member and continued his walk to the back, showing no further reaction.

This was not the first time Sikoa has made headlines for confronting fans. In December 2025, following a SmackDown taping in Hershey, Pennsylvania, he responded to a loud heckler with a sharp comment that quickly went viral online.

With emotions running high after the Royal Rumble and his elimination at the hands of Oba Femi, Sikoa once again demonstrated that he is unwilling to ignore hostile fans, whether the response comes through words or actions.

