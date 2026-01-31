Drew McIntyre Retains Undisputed WWE Championship Against Sami Zayn At Royal Rumble 2026

Local favorite Sami Zayn received one of the loud reactions of the entire night as he made his entrance in Saudi Arabia. The crowd erupted the moment his music hit, singing along as Zayn walked to the ring with a serious and focused expression. Commentary immediately framed the challenge ahead, noting that Zayn had never defeated Drew McIntyre, had never won a world championship, and was facing the most dominant run of McIntyre’s career.

The Undisputed WWE Champion entered moments later with no theatrics, showing little emotion as he headed to the ring. Zayn stayed seated in the corner, eyes locked forward, abandoning his usual playful demeanor. When the bell rang, both men charged at each other, trading stiff strikes and suplexes that quickly established a physical and unforgiving pace.

McIntyre took control early, using his strength to overpower Zayn and slow the match down. He punished the challenger with heavy offense and constant taunts, with commentary questioning how much more Zayn could endure. After a prolonged stretch of domination, McIntyre attempted a Claymore, but Zayn narrowly avoided it and finally created separation, drawing a massive reaction from the crowd.

Zayn looked to build momentum from the ropes, but McIntyre cut him off and delivered a White Noise from the middle rope, scoring a very close near fall. The champion stayed aggressive, attempting a Future Shock DDT that Zayn escaped, only for McIntyre to regroup and deliver three consecutive Future Shock DDTs. Each impact stunned the audience as Zayn somehow continued to kick out.

McIntyre followed up with multiple running clotheslines and finally connected with a Claymore. Zayn barely survived by getting his foot on the rope, with commentary pointing out that McIntyre’s failure to hook the leg nearly cost him the title. Frustration set in as McIntyre confronted referee Charles Robinson, allowing Zayn to fire back with a sudden Helluva Kick that nearly ended the match in shocking fashion.

McIntyre retreated to the floor to recover, and Zayn followed, but the challenger’s lower back gave out while attempting to lift the champion. McIntyre capitalized, powerbombing Zayn through the commentary table and immediately dragging him back into the ring to continue the assault. He targeted the injured back with stomps while verbally taunting Zayn, daring him to stay down.

Zayn refused to quit, responding with an Exploder Suplex and firing himself up in the corner. As he charged for another Helluva Kick, McIntyre cut him off in mid motion with a devastating Claymore. The champion backed into the corner, demanded Zayn look at him, and delivered a second Claymore. The cover followed, and this time there was no escape.

McIntyre secured the pinfall victory and retained the Undisputed WWE Championship after a punishing and emotionally charged contest.

