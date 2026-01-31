Final Betting Odds Revealed Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble 2026

With the WWE Royal Rumble set for this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, fresh betting odds have offered a clearer picture of who bookmakers believe could be leaving the night with momentum heading into WrestleMania season. BetOnline has updated its markets for both Royal Rumble matches and a handful of major singles bouts, and there have already been some noticeable changes.

Men’s Royal Rumble outlook

In the Men’s Royal Rumble match, Roman Reigns continues to sit at the top of the board as the clear favorite. However, movement behind him has tightened the race. Sami Zayn has surged into second place despite also being scheduled for a title match later in the night, while Bron Breakker and Cody Rhodes remain firmly in the mix just behind him.

Several notable names have seen their chances drift. Gunther’s odds have lengthened significantly, largely due to his upcoming singles match, while Randy Orton has also slipped down the board. CM Punk has been removed entirely from the market as he currently holds a championship. Drew McIntyre’s odds have shortened compared to earlier listings, likely reflecting the possibility of him being free of title duties by the end of the show. Finn Balor has also seen a modest improvement.

Men’s Royal Rumble odds

Roman Reigns 7/4 (+175)

Sami Zayn 4/1

Bron Breakker 9/2 (+450)

Cody Rhodes 19/4 (+475)

Jacob Fatu 6/1

LA Knight 6/1

Oba Femi 14/1

Drew McIntyre 20/1

Gunther 20/1

Brock Lesnar 25/1

Dominik Mysterio 25/1

Randy Orton 25/1

Seth Rollins 25/1

The Rock 33/1

Women’s Royal Rumble contenders

On the women’s side, Liv Morgan remains the favorite to win the Royal Rumble, holding a narrow edge over Bianca Belair. Rhea Ripley is not far behind, while several other former champions remain within striking distance.

One of the biggest movers in the women’s match is Giulia, whose odds have been cut dramatically since earlier listings. Jade Cargill and Stephanie Vaquer are still included despite currently holding championships, suggesting bookmakers are keeping their options open.

Women’s Royal Rumble odds

Liv Morgan 4/5 (-125)

Bianca Belair 7/4 (+175)

Rhea Ripley 3/1 (+325)

Tiffany Stratton 6/1

Becky Lynch 10/1

Charlotte Flair 12/1

IYO SKY 14/1

Giulia 20/1

Lyra Valkyria 20/1

Additional match betting

Away from the Royal Rumble matches, odds have also been released for the high stakes singles bout where AJ Styles’ career is on the line against Gunther. Styles is heavily favored, with bookmakers suggesting a strong chance that his career will continue beyond Saturday night.

