WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Start Time Match Card And How To Watch

The road to WWE WrestleMania 42 officially begins tonight as two superstars secure their place on the biggest stage of the year at the 2026 Royal Rumble. The event takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Financial District and once again brings together the entire WWE roster for one of the most unpredictable nights on the calendar.

The Men’s Royal Rumble match is shaping up to be one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Thirty competitors will enter with the winner earning a guaranteed world championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42. A mix of established stars, returning names, and rising forces are all set to collide, creating a wide open scenario where momentum could shift at any moment.

Roman Reigns is one of the most talked about entrants heading into the match, especially following recent comments about the current state of WWE. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns made it clear that he believes he remains the standard bearer in the locker room. He said, “We got people over here playing around trying to figure it out, and I got the formula. I know how to cook it up.” With Reigns returning to the Royal Rumble match for the first time in years, speculation is already growing over whether this could mark another dominant run toward WrestleMania.

Other major names advertised for the match include Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Penta, Jacob Fatu, and Oba Femi. With multiple generations represented, the men’s match is expected to feature several momentum shifting eliminations and surprise interactions as WrestleMania season officially gets underway.

The Women’s Royal Rumble match carries the same high stakes, with former champions and potential surprise entrants adding to the intrigue. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch are all confirmed, ensuring that the winner will have earned their moment through a loaded field.

Speculation continues to swirl around possible surprise appearances, with AJ Lee and Bianca Belair frequently mentioned in pre event discussion. Becky Lynch added extra fuel to that speculation during a recent interview when she addressed the idea of AJ Lee returning to WWE. Lynch said, “If she would like to show up, I would like to beat her and retire her and send her off and hopefully we won’t see her for another decade.” Whether or not any surprises materialize, the women’s match is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent years.

Outside of the Royal Rumble matches, the card features two major singles bouts with championship and career altering implications. Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against Sami Zayn, while Gunther faces AJ Styles in a match where Styles must retire if he loses. That stipulation alone adds enormous pressure to an already high profile encounter.

