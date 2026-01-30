Ava Announces Departure From WWE After NXT General Manager Run

NXT General Manager Ava has announced that her time with WWE has come to an end.

Posting on Instagram, the 24 year old confirmed that she is officially departing the company, bringing her WWE run to a close. Ava, whose real name is Simone Johnson, had been a regular presence on NXT television in recent years, most notably serving as the brand’s on screen General Manager.

Ava is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and signed with WWE in February 2020. She reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and made history at the time as the first fourth generation wrestler signed by the company, following her father, her grandfather Rocky Johnson, and her great grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia.

Her televised debut came on the October 25 2022 episode of WWE NXT, where she was revealed as part of The Schism faction alongside Joe Gacy. Competing under the name Ava Raine, later shortened to Ava, she primarily served as a manager and valet for the group.

Ava made her in ring debut at NXT Stand and Deliver on April 1 2023, taking part in an eight person tag team match that saw The Schism face off with Chase University.

After The Schism disbanded later in 2023, Ava shifted away from active competition and moved into an authority role on screen. She initially appeared as an assistant to Shawn Michaels, who oversees NXT creative.

On January 23 2024, Ava was officially named the General Manager of NXT. At just 22 years old, the appointment made her the youngest General Manager in WWE history. During her tenure, she handled the day to day presentation of the brand and was involved in key storyline decisions.

One of the most notable moments of her time as GM came at NXT Stand and Deliver in April 2024, when she unveiled the NXT Women’s North American Championship, adding a secondary singles title to the women’s division. Ava remained in the role until confirming her departure today.

