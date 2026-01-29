AJ Styles Renews Key Trademarks Ahead Of Career On The Line Match

AJ Styles is heading into one of the most high stakes matches of his WWE career.

At the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE, Styles will put his career on the line when he steps into the ring with Gunther. The stipulation has raised plenty of questions about what the future holds for the former world champion, especially with developments away from television now coming to light.

On January 28 2026, Styles, whose real name is Allen Jones, officially filed to renew trademarks connected to his long running wrestling persona. The filings cover both The Phenomenal AJ Styles name and the P1 logo, two brands closely associated with his career.

The filing includes the following under the Goods and Services category.

“Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

In most cases, WWE controls trademarks tied to talent under contract. However, there have been notable exceptions over the years where performers have retained or renewed rights connected to their names and branding.

With Styles preparing for a career defining showdown at the Royal Rumble, the timing of these trademark renewals will only add further intrigue to what lies ahead.

