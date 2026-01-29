Update On Pat McAfee’s WWE Status Following Time Away

Sports media personality and occasional WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee is expected to make a return to WWE programming in the near future.

The update was discussed during Thursday’s WrestleVotes segment on Fightful Select, where WWE sources indicated that McAfee is anticipated back in some capacity. At this time, there is no clarity on what his schedule might look like or whether the return would be full time or limited appearances. This weekend’s Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia was not specifically identified as a return point, although it was noted that surprises are often kept tightly under wraps and nothing has been ruled out.

McAfee has been absent from regular WWE television since June of last year. At the time, he openly spoke about feeling burned out after juggling multiple commitments across sports media and entertainment. Despite stepping away, he did make a brief appearance at Wrestlepalooza last September, joining Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary during the opening portion of the event in Indianapolis, a city McAfee has long considered home.

Outside of WWE, McAfee has remained busy with his daily ESPN talk show and continues to contribute to the network’s college football coverage. His schedule may also be impacted in the coming months, as he and his wife are expecting their second child in June.

McAfee was also recently featured in the second season of WWE Unreal, which revisited his rivalry and match with Gunther at last year’s Backlash event. During the series, Paul Triple H Levesque offered high praise, stating that many within the company view McAfee as the face of WWE.

