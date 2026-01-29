Braun Strowman Provides Health Update After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Adam Scherr, best known to wrestling fans as Braun Strowman, remains hospitalized as he continues treatment for a serious knee infection, though the situation is finally moving in a positive direction.

Scherr took to Instagram today to update fans on his condition and thank them for the support he has received while dealing with the setback. He revealed that he has now undergone surgery to address an infection in his knee and is beginning to feel some relief after several difficult days.

According to Scherr, the infection was located in the bursa around his kneecap and had worsened to the point where surgery became necessary. Doctors removed the infected bursa, drained fluid from the area, and left the wound open to allow continued drainage as part of the recovery process. Scherr confirmed he has been hospitalized for four days and expects to remain there for one more night before being discharged.

“All right, guys and girls, back again. Day four. So, just had surgery,” Scherr said. “I had an infection in my bursa around my patella in my knee, and it got out of control. So they went in this morning. They removed the bursa from my knee, drained a bunch of fluid out of it, and then left the wound open to continue to drain. It’s going to be a couple of days still, taking it easy. I think I gotta stay in here one more night and then I get to go home. And then, yeah, recovery. Still got a ways to go to get over this hump all the way with the infection and stuff, but the pain is finally starting to subside some. It doesn’t feel like my kneecap is going to explode off anymore.”

Scherr also spoke emotionally about the messages he has received from fans and how much they have helped him through the process, noting the importance of faith and the medical team overseeing his care.

“So, again, thank you for the continued prayers, the well wishes. It means the world to me. You guys are getting me through this,” he said. “I’ve been praying a lot to God and asking him to keep me calm and keep my guidance. And I had an awesome team for my surgeries and recovery and things like that. And we’re kicking, we’re kicking. Again, I thank you and love you all so much for the support. Thank you, that’s all I can say. I’ll keep you updated.”

Scherr was released from WWE in May 2025 and has not returned to the wrestling ring since his departure. However, he continues to appear on USA Network’s food competition series Everything on the Menu, which is produced by WWE. The show was recently renewed for a second season following strong ratings during its debut run.

