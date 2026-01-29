SPOILER: Absent Superstar Expected To Return At 2026 Royal Rumble In Riyadh

Former WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton appears set for her long awaited return this Saturday at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, Stratton is already in Saudi Arabia and is expected to be an entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble match. If plans hold, it would mark her first appearance on WWE programming in nearly three months. Stratton has been absent from SmackDown since November, leading to ongoing speculation about her status.

Early belief was that Stratton was sidelined as part of a creative reset following her championship loss. However, that no longer appears to be the case. Recent reporting has indicated that a physical setback was the real reason for her disappearance, with Stratton spending time recovering from an undisclosed injury that stalled her momentum late in 2025.

Stratton’s last match took place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025, where she lost the WWE Women’s Championship to Jade Cargill. The bout lasted less than six minutes, a result that now appears more telling. With hindsight, the short match may have been designed to protect Stratton, either due to an injury occurring during the contest or one that was already present.

Despite the abrupt ending to her reign, Stratton enjoyed a breakout year in 2025. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cashed in to capture the title, establishing herself as a major presence in the women’s division. Her potential return in the Royal Rumble would immediately put her among the favourites to win the 30 woman over the top rope match.

A Royal Rumble victory would guarantee Stratton a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 42, offering a direct path back to the gold she lost. All eyes will be on Riyadh this weekend to see if her comeback officially begins.

