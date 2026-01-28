Vince McMahon And Linda McMahon Oppose Anonymity Request In Ring Boy Lawsuit

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon have formally pushed back against a request from former WWF ring boys who are seeking to remain anonymous in their ongoing sexual abuse lawsuit.

Court filings submitted this week show that both Vince and Linda McMahon are asking a federal judge in Maryland to deny the plaintiffs’ attempt to continue using pseudonyms as the case moves deeper into the legal process. While the filings were submitted separately, their arguments are largely the same, stating that anonymity would place unfair limitations on their ability to defend themselves once discovery begins.

The lawsuit was filed by seven men who are now in their 50s. They allege that they were sexually abused as children while working as ring boys for WWF events. The claims primarily center on the late Mel Phillips, a former WWF ring announcer who died in 2012. The plaintiffs argue that Vince and Linda McMahon were negligent in their roles within the company and failed to prevent the alleged abuse. Both McMahons have consistently denied any wrongdoing or prior knowledge of the accusations.

Earlier this month, the plaintiffs asked the court to allow them to continue using the names John Doe, citing long lasting psychological trauma, emotional distress, and fear of public exposure. They also requested a protective order that would limit how their identities could be shared during discovery. Although the McMahons already know who the plaintiffs are, the request was intended to prevent their names from becoming public record.

In their opposition, the McMahons pointed to recent high profile civil cases in New York involving Sean Combs and Kevin Spacey, where courts required plaintiffs to proceed under their real names. While acknowledging that those cases were handled in a different jurisdiction, the McMahons argue that similar reasoning should apply here.

Neither WWE nor TKO has filed any objection to the plaintiffs remaining anonymous. According to the plaintiffs, both companies have chosen not to take a position on the issue.

The court is not expected to issue a ruling until after February 6, which is the deadline for the plaintiffs to respond to the McMahons’ filings. A decision forcing the plaintiffs to reveal their identities could have broader implications for how future abuse related civil cases are handled in federal court.

