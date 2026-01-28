Harley Cameron Explains Why Puppet Moné Has Been Off AEW Television

Harley Cameron has addressed the recent absence of her fan favorite Puppet Moné and says there is no backstage issue behind it.

Speaking with TMZ’s Inside the Ring, Cameron made it clear that AEW President Tony Khan has fully supported her creative ideas and has not shut anything down.

“Tony Khan has been nothing but supportive and encouraging of all the crazy, various things that I do that a lot of people probably never thought would go into wrestling,” Cameron said. “No one is holding anything back. If anything, I’ve been allowed to showcase everything because of him, and because of his blessing and his creative ideas with the directions we’ve gone in the work and the storyline.”

According to Cameron, the decision to step back from the puppet is simply about timing and not overdoing it.

“I think it’s important not to overdo it,” she explained. “Things come and go, and it’s definitely not over in terms of what I can do. But it’s really important to remember that wrestling is the focus, and then I can add these other fun, quirky things as long as they fit into the show. They’re definitely not gone. You just have to be patient, because good things come when we wait.”

Puppet Moné was introduced during Cameron’s feud with Mercedes Moné in early 2025 and quickly became a talking point among AEW fans. While it has been off television in recent months, Cameron insists it is only a matter of time before it returns.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.