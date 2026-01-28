A New Trademark Filing Adds Intrigue Ahead WWE Royal Rumble 2026

WWE has moved to lock down a new nickname tied directly to Gunther’s current storyline. On January 26, the company filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the term “Career Killer,” covering wrestling performances, broadcasts, merchandise, and related entertainment services.

The timing is notable, coming days before Gunther faces AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, where Styles’ in ring career is on the line. By securing the trademark ahead of the match, WWE is clearly reinforcing the idea that Gunther is not just dominant, but someone who ends careers.

Gunther has been using the “Career Killer” label in recent weeks while targeting Styles, and the filing also includes digital content and fan related services. The nickname fits his recent history, as he defeated both Goldberg and John Cena in their retirement matches last year.

