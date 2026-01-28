×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Rey Mysterio Appears Set For Royal Rumble 2026 After Injury Scare

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 28, 2026
Rey Mysterio Appears Set For Royal Rumble 2026 After Injury Scare

Despite the alarming moment on Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio appears ready to go for the Royal Rumble this weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer shared an Instagram photo showing himself on a plane headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offering immediate reassurance after his injury scare. Also pictured alongside him were Dragon Lee and Penta, making it clear the LWO members are en route for Saturday’s Premium Live Event.

The update comes less than a day after chaos closed out Mysterio’s match with Austin Theory. During the contest, Mysterio appeared to suffer a legitimate injury, leading the referee to flash the X signal for medical attention. He was seen clutching his ribs and favoring his leg as he was helped to the back and did not take part in the post match attack that saw The Vision lay out his LWO allies.

Concern over a potential lengthy absence was quickly eased when Dave Meltzer reported the situation was “trending optimistic” and that the injury was “not serious.” Mysterio’s travel update now backs up that assessment, suggesting the issue was not severe enough to keep him grounded.

Mysterio has already declared for the 30 man Royal Rumble match, where he hopes to channel the magic of his iconic 2006 run. With his bags packed and his allies by his side, the Master of the 619 once again looks set to defy the odds as he prepares to clash with stars like Bron Breakker on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha)

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Cedar Park, Texas

Jan. 28th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 31st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 2nd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 3rd 2026

#nxt

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy