Rey Mysterio Appears Set For Royal Rumble 2026 After Injury Scare

Despite the alarming moment on Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio appears ready to go for the Royal Rumble this weekend. The WWE Hall of Famer shared an Instagram photo showing himself on a plane headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offering immediate reassurance after his injury scare. Also pictured alongside him were Dragon Lee and Penta, making it clear the LWO members are en route for Saturday’s Premium Live Event.

The update comes less than a day after chaos closed out Mysterio’s match with Austin Theory. During the contest, Mysterio appeared to suffer a legitimate injury, leading the referee to flash the X signal for medical attention. He was seen clutching his ribs and favoring his leg as he was helped to the back and did not take part in the post match attack that saw The Vision lay out his LWO allies.

Concern over a potential lengthy absence was quickly eased when Dave Meltzer reported the situation was “trending optimistic” and that the injury was “not serious.” Mysterio’s travel update now backs up that assessment, suggesting the issue was not severe enough to keep him grounded.

Mysterio has already declared for the 30 man Royal Rumble match, where he hopes to channel the magic of his iconic 2006 run. With his bags packed and his allies by his side, the Master of the 619 once again looks set to defy the odds as he prepares to clash with stars like Bron Breakker on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

