WWE NXT Results - January 27, 2026

Tonight on NXT, Jaida Parker and Nikkita Lyons battle it out, three NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers pitting, Myles Borne & Dion Lennox, Joe Hendry & Jackson Drake, Andre Chase & Keanu Carver against each other, DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) defend their NXT Tag Titles against OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) and more.

Check back for live results when the show airs.

The show opens with The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Brad Balor & Ricky Smokes) standing above Joe Hendry who is laid out. Ava comes in and wonders who did it. We find out Tony D'Angelo has just arrived. Ricky Saints is on commentary with Booker T & Vic Joseph. Joseph says Drake feels he should get a bye since Hendry is out. Saints leaves commentary as we have our first match.

Match 1 - NXT Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars)(c) w/Cutler James -vs- OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

Shugars attacks Nima at the bell. Nima gets Shugars in the corner and they lock up again. Shugars is tossed across the ring, Nima lifts Shugars and tags out to Price. Shugars is double teamed and covered for a quick pin attempt. Griffin is tagged in, Price is kicked and Nima is tagged in. Griffin is double teamed and Nima takes down Griffin and Shugars. Shugars and Griffin gets double teamed and both roll out of the ring. Griffin tell James to get to the other side of the ring and DarkState distract Nima. Nima is suplexed by Griffin and Price is tagged in. Griffin is double teamed and covered and he kicks out at two. Shugars is tagged in and he dodges some punches but gets slammed into the corner. Griffin is tagged in and Price slams Griffin to the mat and then slams Shugars down as well. Nima is tagged in and Griffin is double teamed and Shugars is tagged in and is taken down. Nima hits two suplexes and goes for a third but Shugars counters and tags in Griffin. Nima is double teamed and slammed down. Nima comes back with a suplex to Griffin and Price takes out Shugars and throws him onto James outside the ring and we cut to a break.

Back from commercial break, Griffin beats on Nima in the corner and then clotheslines him to the mat. Griffin punches Nima in the corner some more and then chokes him out in the corner. Nima fights back but gets kicked down. Shugars is tagged in and Nima is double teamed and covered for a near fall. Nima tries tagging out but keeps getting stopped. Griffin is tagged in and both he and Nima collide with each other in the middle of the ring. Price and Shugars are tagged in and price cleans house. Price beats both Griffin and Shugars in the corner and then slams Shugars onto Griffin and then covers them for a near fall. We see The Vanity Project and Hank & Tank backstage and Vanity Project runs out and interferes allowing Shugars to get the win.

Winners and STILL NXT Tag Team Champions: DarkState

After the match all the tag teams run out and start fighting. The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) run in the ring and beat up James, Shugars and Griffin.

Nikkita Lyons is talking to the ladies backstage. Blake Monroe comes in and mocks Jaida Parker's theme. Lyons tells Monroe they're one in the same and that Monroe has been through a lot and she feels that Monroe needs... and Monroe says "a friend?". Lyons says she's giving Monroe a gift and she'll take out Parker for Monroe because she's Nikkita the Saint.

Match 2: Jaida Parker -vs- Nikkita Lyons

Lyons goes for a kick off the bell and Parker ducks under but gets arm dragged to the mat. The women lock up again and Parker slams down Lyons and gets her in an arm bar. Parker attacks Lyons' right arm and Lyons punches out of the hold but Parker locks her in a side head lock. Parker knocks Lyons to the mat with a clothesline and covers Lyons for a near fall. Lyons kicks down Parker and then mounts Parker and punches her out. Lyons connects with a flying punch and slams Parker into the corner. She sends Parker into the turnbuckles and then stands on Parker. Lyons hits a split-legged leg drop and drops Parker with a forearm. Parker is covered and she kicks out at one. Lyons slams Parker to the mat and then hits a Pearl River Plunge and covers Parker for a two count. Lyons locks Parker in a chinlock and Parker punches out of the hold. Parker and Lyons trade forearms and Parker connects with some chops and then drops Lyons with some right hands. Parker hits a spinebuster on Lyons and then lays her across the ropes in the corner. Parker sits on Lyons and the connects with HipNotic and then hits Deja Vu in the center of the ring and gets the win.

Winner: Jaida Parker

Blake Monroe shows up video and tells Parker that she'll be seeing her very soon. Parker talks to the camera and tells Monroe she knows where to find her.

Elio LeFleur, Eli Knight and Tavion Heights are backstage and Heights gives them advice. Lexis King, Stacks and Arianna Grace come by and King tells them to not take advice from Heights because he has floundered all his opportunities. King says he and Grace have a birth right to be here and Heights is just taking stuff from them. Heights is about to start a fight but it gets broken up before it can be started.

The Elegance Brand cuts a promo about Zaria and Sol Ruca challenging them for The TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships.

Zaria is backstage talking to Sol Ruca on the phone backstage and is upset Ruca isn't there. Thea Hail comes in and tells Zaria that friends are hard to find here. Zaria tells Hail to stop complaining because Hail stumbles into the championships. Zaria and Hail get in each other's faces and Zaria says she'll see Hail.

Myles Borne and Ethan Page talk backstage. Page asks Borne if he's finally going to be ruthless. Page tells Borne that if he wants to be in this ladder match he has to win by any means necessary. Borne tells Page to mind his own business. Ricky Saints comes out and says he'll be out for the match. Borne threatens to drop Saints if he sees him out there.

Ava is on the phone talking about the women's division. Jackson Drake, Brad Balor and Ricky Smokes come by and ask how Joe Hendry is doing. Ava tells them Hendry is out and she's already annoyed with The Vanity Project. Ava says Drake is in the ladder match, and if Hendry gets cleared he's in the ladder match too.

Match 3 - NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Dion Lennox -vs- Myles Borne

We get the bell and the men look at the belt hanging above the ring. The men lock up and Borne gets Lennox in a headlock. Lennox is taken down with a shoulder check and Lennox then punches Borne in the face. Lennox gets Borne on the mat in a headlock and Borne counters and gets Lennox in a leg scissors submission. Lennox tries to break the hold but Borne gets Lennox in a side headlock and rolls up Lennox for a two count. The men trade pinning attempts to no avail. Borne drop kicks Lennox. Lennox kicks Borne and slams into him in the corner. Lennox covers Borne for a near fall. Borne rolls up Lennox for a near fall and tries again. Lennox and Borne punch each other and Lennox runs into the turnbuckle allowing Borne to slam into Lennox in the corner. Lennox punches Borne and clotheslines Borne down and then sends him out of the ring. Lennox punches Borne outside the ring and Borne slams Lennox into the steel steps. Ethan Page comes out and tells Borne this is the kind of intensity he wants from Borne and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Page is still at ringside watching the match. Borne gets choked out on the ropes and Lennox hits a DDT on Borne. Lennox covers Borne and Borne kicks out at two. Lennox hits another DDT and tries holding Borne down and Borne powers up to his feet and Lennox knocks Borne back down. Borne connects with a bridged German Suplex and gets a two count. Borne hits a powerslam and then punches Lennox. Borne takes down Lennox and dropkicks him. Lennox is taken down with a jumping knee and then hits a snap suplex on Lennox. Lennox takes down Borne and tries to use the ropes during a pin and gets caught. Lennox rakes Borne's eyes and Borne punches Lennox down. Page gives Borne his belt and tells him to hit Lennox with it. The ref sees Borne with the belt and Lennox hits a driver and pins Borne.

Winner: Dion Lennox

After the match Page yells at Borne and says all he had to do is listen to Page. Borne knocks Page out using the belt.

Tony D'Angelo is escorted by security into Ava's office. Ricky Saints talks to Ava and talks about making sure no one interferes in the Ladder Match. Saints leaves and D'Angelo asks Ava why she bailed him out. Ava says NXT needs D'Angelo and D'Angelo knows NXT better than anyone and she wants to know whether he's in or out. D'Angelo says he needed to get Ava's attention somehow and he's not the same and he'll let everyone know his intentions. Ava warns him about interfering in the ladder match next week.

Chase U argues backstage. Uriah Connors is upset and Kale Dixon tells Connors to listen to Andre Chase and Chase says he has to focus on his match and leaves. Dixon follows Chase. Lexis King comes in and tells Connors that his father would be proud of him for standing up for himself.

Match 4: Tavion Heights -vs- Lexis King

King runs at Heights at the bell. Heights slams down King and covers him for a near fall. King guillotines Heights and then hits a springboard clotheslines and covers Heights. Heights lifts up King from the pinning attempt and slams him down and covers King who kicks out at one. Heights slams into King in the corner. Heights drops King and King sends Heights outside the ring. King comes out too and kicks Heights and then slams him into the barricades. Heights is kicked in the face and kicks Heights against the steel steps. Back in the ring, King pushes Heights down to the mat. Stacks and Arianna Grace come out to ringside. Heights is chopped by King and the two trade punches. Heights punches down King and hits a slingblade and takes down King. Heights gets King on his shoulders and slams him down. Heights slams down King with a gutwrench slam and clotheslines King against the ropes. King sends Heights out of the ring and he lands in front of Grace and Stacks. Heights jumps in the ring and misses King. King hits The Coronation and gets the win.

Winner: Lexis King

After the match, King stands beside Stacks and Grace and says this is just the beginning.

We see Zaria start heading to the ring for her match against Thea Hail.

Match 5: Zaria -vs- Thea Hail

Zaria pushes Hail several times at the bell. Izzi Dame is on commentary. Hail is taken down with a shoulder check and Hail then gets Zaria in a headlock. Zaria is taken down with an armdrag and put back in a headlock. Zaria throws Hail off of her and knocks her down with a forearm. Hail connects with a dropkick sending Zaria out of the ring. Hail hits a suicide dive taking Zaria out. Back in the ring, Zaria throws Hail into the ropes and knocks her down and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Zaria tries to get Hail to tap out putting her in a crab submission. Hail flips out of it and punches Zaria. Zaria slams Hail into the corner and hits some shoulder checks in the corner. Hail is taken down with a knee and Zaria chokes out Hail against the turnbuckles. Zaria jumps off the ropes and Hail catches her in a codebreaker. Hail punches Zaria and connects with an uppercut and takes down Zaria with clotheslines and forearms. Zaria elbows Hail to the mat and Hail kicks Zaria and hits a spinning neckbreaker and covers Zaria who kicks out at two. Hail slams down Zaria and gets caught by Zaria who slams down Hail. Hail tries to get Zaria in a Kimura Lock and does. Zaria gets to her feet and slams down Hail breaking the hold. Zaria spears Hail and Hail DDTs Zaria. Tatum Paxley attacks Dame and they fight thru the ring. Zaria gets distracted and rolled up.

Winner: Thea Hail

After the match, Hail goes to shake Zaria's hand and she knocks it away. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid come out to the ring and stand on the apron and Hail tells Zaria she has her back. Zaria hits an F5 on Hail, Henley & Reid leave the ring all scared.

Keanu Carver sits backstage and gets pissed he's being filmed.

Charlie Dempsey tells Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair they're doing well but they're not winning. Grey says she's in her own world and she wants to go for singles gold. Lexis King, Stacks and Arianna Grace come by and tell Dempsey he's one of them.

Match 6 - NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier: Andre Chase -vs- Keanu Carver

Chase charges Carver but Carver takes Chase down immediately. Chase is beaten in the corner and gets knocked off the top rope to the outside. Carver takes off Chase's nose protector thing and rubs Chase's face into the ring post. Back in the ring, Carver slams Chase face first into the mat and hits a back forearm grounding Chase. Chase tries to fight back but Carver punches him out. Chase connects with elbows and Carver kicks him and suplexes Chase and covers him for a near fall. Carver hits Chase with a knee and Chase gets Carver in the corner and attacks his knee. Chase chops Carver and tries to take Carver down and Carver punches Chase. Chase hits a Tornado DDT and hits a splash from the top rope and covers Carver for a near fall. The action spills outside the ring and both men fly over the announce desk. Carver slams Chase on the announce desk and sends him back in the ring. Carver plants Chase with a spinning slam and gets the win.

Winner: Keanu Carver

After the match, Carver attacks Chase and beats him up. Carver slams Chase's face into the exposed turnbuckle and then puts Chase on the steel steps and stomps Chase's face into the steel steps. Medical runs out and attends to Chase. Carver gets on the mic and says he's going to take everyone out in the ladder match.

Sean Legacy, Dion Lennox, Shiloh Hill, Jackson Drake and Ricky Saints all watch from backstage. Hill is excited to face Carver. Saints says he's going to get his own ladder. Lennox glares at Legacy and leaves. Drake leaves and we cut to a break.

Keanu Carver, Sean Legacy, Dion Lennox, Shiloh Hill, and Jackson Drake are all in the ring. Hill says he isn't afraid of Carver. Lennox says he's known for taking down people and he'll win. Legacy says he has nothing to lose and it's the biggest opportunity of his life and he'll be crazy and reckless. Drake says that's why Legacy will choke and says he's calculated and he'll put himself on the mat next week. Drake talks about how Joe Hendry was taken out and he didn't have to break a sweat to get into the match and everyone will witness history when he becomes a double champ. Ricky Saints comes out with a ladder, sets it up by the entryway and climbs it. Saints says the view from up here is beautiful and he's looking down on some future champions. He says they are seeds and he is already a flowering rose. Carver says they don't have to wait till next week and the men start fighting in the ring as Saints watches from outside the ring. Carver clears the ring and Saints runs in with the ladder and knocks Carver out of the ring. Saints sets up the ladder and climbs it and Hendry's music hits and he comes out and flattens Saints with The Standing Ovation. Hendry poses in the ring and Carver gets in and slams down Hendry. Carver stands tall as everyone else is laid out. Carver poses in the ring and stares at the NXT Championship hanging above the ring.

We get a recap of the matches and card for next week, and then cut back to the ring where Carver is still standing tall in the ring as we get the end credits and the show goes off the air.