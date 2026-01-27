AEW Revenue Share Reveals How Crucial The Promotion Was To Triller

Triller’s continued financial instability has quietly highlighted just how valuable AEW was to the company’s overall business during the peak years of their partnership.

At the end of 2025, Triller was officially delisted from Nasdaq after failing to submit two required financial reports by the December 24 deadline. The move marked another setback for the company, which has faced a series of ongoing issues including funding shortfalls and planned investments that never materialised.

Despite those troubles, Triller did manage to file quarterly reports along with its annual 10 K filing for 2024. Those documents shed light on the role AEW played in Triller’s revenue streams during that period.

According to the filings, AEW represented roughly 19 percent of Triller’s consolidated revenue in 2023, amounting to around 10.3 million dollars. That figure grew proportionally in 2024, with AEW accounting for approximately 24 percent of revenue, equating to about 6.6 million dollars. Overall, Triller reported just over 54.1 million dollars in total revenue for 2023, followed by a sharp drop to just over 27.4 million dollars in 2024.

Much of that connection came through TrillerTV, which serves as the international home of AEW Plus. The service offers overseas viewers live access to Dynamite and Collision, along with discounted pricing on AEW pay per views and the option to purchase events individually. Beginning in 2023, AEW expanded its pay per view availability through additional platforms including YouTube and PPV.com, while Triller also began offering domestic AEW pay per view purchases in April 2024. Further distribution options such as Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max followed in 2025, though those developments fall outside the scope of Triller’s reported financials.

Beyond AEW, TrillerTV has also positioned itself as a hub for independent wrestling promotions such as GCW and House of Glory, helping drive interest in its Triller Plus subscription add on. The platform additionally acts as a marketplace for TNA pay per views, further diversifying its wrestling related content offerings.

