2026 Royal Rumble Week Heats Up With WWE Planning Surprise Entrants

It is officially Royal Rumble week and anticipation is building fast. Surprise appearances are the lifeblood of the Royal Rumble and fans are once again bracing for the unexpected. Whether it is a returning legend, a shocking debut, or a celebrity cameo, January’s signature match has built its legacy on moments no one sees coming.

This year adds an extra layer of intrigue as the Royal Rumble takes place outside North America for the first time, streaming live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Despite the international setting and travel logistics, WWE officials are said to be confident they can still deliver major surprises.

According to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Triple H Levesque has several plans in place to keep key appearances under wraps. The report notes that WWE has carefully structured its travel schedule to protect secrets ahead of the weekend.

“WWE’s charter with talent takes off in the wee hours after this week’s WWE Raw, and the talent will be there all week to prepare for Smackdown and the Royal Rumble,” Ross Sapp wrote. “There are also plans to bring in talent on their own later in the week, including surprise names.”

Fans have long questioned how WWE could possibly hide surprise entrants when talent must travel internationally. However, sources told Fightful that the nature of these overseas trips may actually make secrecy easier than domestic events.

“In previous years, WWE would have to worry about people seeing the talent travel in at various airports, especially with autograph hounds stalking out talent hotels and airports,” the report stated. “Now, many there feel as if with their plane chartered, and more privacy provided at their air strip and hotels, it will be easier to keep that quiet.”

As expected, speculation has ramped up regarding who could be on those private flights. One name frequently mentioned is Chris Jericho. Rumors have circulated for months about a possible WWE return, with talk of one final run. While he is still listed as an active competitor on All Elite Wrestling’s roster page, his contract is believed to have expired at the end of 2025.

Another name generating buzz is Powerhouse Hobbs. The former AEW standout saw his contract expire earlier this month and reports indicate he has already signed with WWE. Hobbs is expected to debut under the new ring name Royce Keys, potentially making an immediate impact.

Additional reports from BodySlam suggest that Brock Lesnar, LA Knight, and Chad Gable are all expected to be in Riyadh ahead of the event.

The women’s division could also see major developments. Tiffany Stratton is expected back after being sidelined since November with an undisclosed injury. AJ Lee is also believed to be nearing a return as her rivalry with Becky Lynch continues to simmer.

Meanwhile, fans are still holding out hope that Bianca Belair finally makes her long awaited comeback. Belair has not competed since breaking her knuckle against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 42.

