EVIL Set To Leave NJPW As Contract Expires At End Of January

New Japan Pro Wrestling is preparing to part ways with one of its most prominent villains as January comes to a close. The company confirmed on January 26 that EVIL will be leaving NJPW when his contract expires on January 31. The King of Darkness has been a constant presence in the promotion since his shocking betrayal of Tetsuya Naito in 2020, but all signs now point toward a major change of scenery.

A new report indicates that EVIL has already begun exploring options outside of Japan, with a particular focus on relocating to the United States. Discussions have reportedly taken place with WWE regarding a potential run, and while interest from other Japanese promotions is expected, the belief is that EVIL is seriously weighing a move overseas. Those close to the situation suggest WWE and select Japanese companies are the primary considerations as he evaluates the next phase of his career.

It was also noted that EVIL has been spotted backstage at several WWE events in recent months while supporting friends, which has only added fuel to the speculation. Within NJPW, there is a general expectation that he has opportunities available domestically, but many believe his priority is testing himself in the US market.

One notable absence from the conversation appears to be AEW. According to the same report, AEW is not expected to pursue EVIL, with Tony Khan reportedly not high on his in ring work. That lack of interest could simplify negotiations elsewhere, particularly if WWE decides to make a serious play for the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

In Japan, there has also been talk of a possible reunion with familiar allies. Speculation has linked EVIL with a potential move to Pro Wrestling NOAH alongside Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI under the Los Tranquilos de Japon banner, especially with SANADA currently sidelined indefinitely. However, if EVIL is intent on moving to the United States, a long term NOAH run may be off the table.

Meanwhile, NJPW has already begun reshaping the landscape left behind. Ren Narita has officially stepped forward as the new leader of House of Torture and wasted little time making his intentions clear. The Son of Strong Style is set to challenge NEVER Openweight Champion Aaron Wolf on February 11 at The New Beginning in Osaka. Wolf, who stunned audiences by defeating EVIL for the title in his Wrestle Kingdom 20 debut, will now face his first major defense against the newly installed faction leader.

