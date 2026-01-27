WWE Monday Night Raw Results - January 26, 2026

The road to WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh winds down for the red brand tonight in "The Great White North."

WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix this evening from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with the first of two final WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh "go-home" shows.

On tap for tonight's show is New Day vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos vs. Alpha Academy in a tag-team title No. 1 contender match, a special interview with Gunther, Bron Breakker returns to meet with Raw G.M. Adam Pearce about his suspension, Natalya will explain her recent actions, and AJ Styles appears for what could be the final time.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, January 26, 2026, written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on Netflix.

WWE RAW RESULTS (JANUARY 26, 2026): TORONTO, ONT., CAN.

'WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.' kicks things off as always, and then Michael Cole welcomes us to the show and mentions it being just six days away from this year's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

AJ Styles & CM Punk Kick Things Off

The camera shot settles inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, where we see thousands of WWE fans on-hand. Cole then narrates as several Superstar arrival shots are shown, per usual. We then see AJ Styles make his way out as his theme plays and the crowd goes wild in the background.

Fans immediately start feeling nostalgic and warm and fuzzy, as they give Styles an enormous ovation and loud "Thank you Styles!" chants before he says a word. Styles mentions how he was above-boards all along about how 2026 is the final year for AJ Styles.

He mentions how Gunther claims he's going to be the one to end his career. The crowd boos. Styles says Gunther is a lot of things but he is not phenomenal. He mentions how just because he's retiring after 2026 doesn't mean that 2026 can't be "The Year of AJ Styles." There's guys in locker rooms everywhere he wants to wrestle.

Before he can say much else, we hear the radio screech and then the familiar following sounds of "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour, as WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk emerges to a sustained roar from the live crowd in attendance in "The 6."

Fans loudly sing along with Punk's theme, continuing long after the actual music fades down. Punk settles in the ring across from Styles and soaks in the love from the Canadian crowd. He then mentions how guys like he and Styles still have a lot of gas left in the tank and a lot of moments left to give these fans.

Punk talks about Gunther, leading to Styles saying he knows he can beat Gunther, and he also knows he can beat CM Punk. Punk smiles. Punk asks the fans in Toronto if they want to see CM Punk versus AJ Styles here tonight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The crowd roars. Punk says "It sounds like we've got a main event!"

Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

We then shoot to video highlights from the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Peacock special from Montreal this past weekend. After that, we settle back inside the arena, where The Judgment Day trio of Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez make their way out to the ring.

The female trio from The Judgment Day settle inside the squared circle for opening action as the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. We see the WWE 2K26 King of Kings Edition commercial and then Cole runs down the Royal Rumble Week schedule for this week.

Back inside the arena, out comes WWE Women's World Champion "La Primera" Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. The opposing trio settle inside the ring and the bell sounds to get our first match of the evening officially off-and-running.

Sky and Perez kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Sky starts off well but some dastardly acts from Perez leads to Sky being isolated in The Judgment Day corner. Shenanigans ensue and then Rodriguez tags in to take over.

Vaquer tags in, as does Morgan. Vaquer goes to work on Morgan, grounding her and hitting a big leg drop for a two count. Cole says on commentary that Adam Pearce has made the match between Punk and Styles for the title official for tonight's main event.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez tags in and takes over. She hits a big kick to Vaquer, leading to Corey Graves making a crack on commentary about an NFL team being in need of a kicker who kicks as hard as Rodriguez. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress, with The Judgment Day still in the offensive lead. This doesn't last for long, however, as Ripley finally gets a hot tag and proceeds to beat down Morgan, Perez and Rodriguez.

Things only get more awesome from there en route to the finish, which sees Ripley hit a Rip-Tide for the pin and the victory for her championship-heavy squad. The three pose together in the ring afterwards. Vaquer is limping on her ankle. She appeared to hurt it on a high spot in the match.

Winners: Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky

Backstage With Finn Bálor & CM Punk

Once the opening six-woman tag-team tilt wraps up, we see footage of CM Punk's victory over Finn Bálor last week in Ireland. The show heads backstage where we see Bálor, as "The Prince" and WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk have a brief exchange of words.

Bálor says he wanted to be champion, but Punk was part of one of his best career highlights. Punk picked him up and gave him his flowers at the end. Bálor thanks him. Punk says it takes two to tango. Bálor earned his title opportunity. Punk thinks Bálor is one of the best.

Punk says Bálor needs to think about leaving the Judgment Day. He’ll never be champion hanging out with garbage like “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. If he wants another title shot, Bálor can win the Royal Rumble, and Punk will see him in Las Vegas. Punk walks off, leaving Bálor with a lot to think about.

Adam Pearce Addresses Bron Breakker's WWE Suspension, Royal Rumble

The show returns inside Scotiabank Arena, where The Vision group make their way out and head to the ring. On that note, the show heads into a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we see The Vision in the ring. Paul Heyman begins on the microphone.

Heyman says The Vision is here to up the star power of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Heyman refers to Toronto as a second-class city. If they keep booing, this will go on all night long. Heyman says he brought along the hottest prospect of 2026, 2027, and 2028: Austin Theory.

He’s got the Master of the Tsunami, who has victory after victory over Roman Reigns, “Big” Bronson Reed. He brought along with him the single most famous personality on the face of the planet today, “The Maverick” Logan Paul. Heyman also brought along the reason they are sold out on Monday Night Raw:

Bron Breakker. Breakker removes his hood and looks a little upset. Breakker is here for a face-to-face meeting with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. Heyman thanks Mr. Pearce for the offer, but before he comes out, Heyman wants to examine why this face-to-face meeting was necessary.

Two weeks ago, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce put his hands on Bron Breakker first. Heyman says that it is conduct unbecoming of an executive of World Wrestling Entertainment. You can watch Unreal all you want, but that is not the behavior fitting for an executive running Monday Night Raw.

Last Monday on Raw, allegedly, Adam Pearce left brass knuckles for Rey Mysterio to hit Austin Theory in the face. Penta beat Theory because of Adam Pearce. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce comes to the ring. Heyman tells everyone to stand, give the middle finger, and boo Pearce.

Pearce gets in the ring and syas h’es not here to make excuses and isn’t sorry for wearing his heart on his sleeve. Pearce can acknowledge that things got way out of hand. Pearce is man enough to acknowledge to Breakker that things got out of hand because he put his hands on him first.

Pearce apologizes and pledges to everyone that it will not happen again. Heyman holds Breakker back and starts to speak, but Pearce stops him. Pearce says he knows Heyman wants him to lift Breakker’s suspension and put him in the Royal Rumble. It’s already done. What else does Heyman need?

Heyman says that’s a good deal and looks for a handshake. Pearce chuckles, but he doesn’t shake his hand. Pearce says Heyman is such a great negotiator, so he’ll take it a step further. Logan Paul, “Big” Bronson Reed, and Austin Theory are all in the Royal Rumble.

While he’s at it, if it weren’t for brass knuckles, Theory would have been victorious. Theory needs a chance at redemption against the Hall of Famer. Tonight, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Austin Theory will go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio.

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio heads to the ring with Penta and Dragon Lee by his side. Mysterio shakes hands with Pearce. On that note, the show shifts gears again and heads into a pre-match commercial break, with Theory vs. Mysterio waiting on the other side.

When the show returns, we see Mysterio and Theory are already in action, with the match starting in progress on the broadcast. Mysterio hits Theory with a springboard hurricanrana. Theory pops up and hits Mysterio with a back elbow. Theory mounts Mysterio and punches away at him.

Theory talks trash to the crowd and sends Mysterio into the ropes. Mysterio slides through his legs and dropkicks him in the knee. Theory blocks a whip, so Mysterio goes for a head-scissor. Theory counters with a lung blower. Theory goes to a rear chin lock, but Mysterio fights up.

Theory takes him down and keeps the rear chin lock applied. Mysterio fights up, but Theory hooks a side headlock. Theory pulls at the mask and punches Mysterio in the forehead. Theory rips at the mask again and punches him in the face. Theory continues to pull on the mask, but Mysterio gets away.

Mysterio kicks Theory in the midsection and boots him in the face, putting the prospect in position. Mysterio goes for a 619, but Theory moves out of the way. Mysterio goes to the apron for a flying seated senton, but Theory catches him. Mysterio counters with a hurricanrana into the ring post.

The Vision goes over, but Penta and Dragon Lee stop them. Mysterio hits Theory with a seated senton on the floor and smacks Reed in the back of the head. The referee admonishes The Vision as Mysterio, Penta, and Lee tell them to “suck it.” On that note, we head into a mid-match break as the bout continues.

The show returns from the break with the match still in progress. We see some more back-and-forth action, with Theory ultimately shifting the offensive momentum in his favor. After some shenanigans from The Vision at ringside to Mysterio, Theory capitalizes with a stomp and pin for the win.

Once the match wraps up, Breakker attacks Penta. Lee attacks, but Paul punches him in the face with his loaded fist. Paul holds Lee up, and Breakker spears him down. Paul goes to the top rope and hits the Paul from Grace. Breakker then spears Penta down.

Reed sets Penta up and goes to the top rope for a Tsunami. Reed and Paul hold Penta up, and Breakker hits a super spear. Cole freaks out on commentary, wondering why Pearce isn't out here to stop all of this. Cole questions if whoever the mystery call to Pearce is has him hesitant to dole out punishment to The Vision.

Winner: Austin Theory

Natalya Explains Her Recent Actions

A video airs featuring new comments from the new version of Natalya. She says she made Maxxine Dupri, but Dupri failed. Dupri didn’t fail herself. She failed Natalya. Dupri is just like the rest of them.

She thinks that because she roared with a legend, she can roar like one. That will never happen again. This is a new Natalya. She’s coming for it all, “Because Natalya elevates, but Nattie decimates!"

Stephanie Vaquer & Raquel Rodriguez Brawl Continues

From there, we return live backstage inside the Scotiabank Arena, where cameras catch up with some chaos taking place right now. We see a furious Raquel Rodriguez is looking for Stephanie Vaquer. She finds her, and they start to brawl before officials rush to the scene to break things up. We head to a break.

Michael Cole Sits Down With Gunther

Now we shoot to a special one-on-one interview. Michael Cole sat down with Gunther earlier today and asked him why he wanted to end AJ Styles’ career. Why rob the fans of a full year of moments? Gunther says he’s sick and tired of these old timers overstaying their welcome, chasing one moment after the other.

Those moments belong to Gunther. Bill Goldberg was chasing a moment, and Gunther took it away from him. John Cena was chasing a moment for the whole year. What will they talk about? What Cean gave up in his last match against Gunther. As for AJ Styles, he has an idea of a farewell tour.

Gunther isn’t interested in Styles taking moments away from Gunther. Speaking of old timers, Cole falls into that category. How long will Cole stick around to chase another moment? Gunther could end Cole’s career right now, but he won’t.

On Saturday, he wants Cole to sit there at the Royal Rumble. He wants Cole to call that match and say, “The career of the ‘Phenomenal’ AJ Styles is over.” Gunther chuckles and says it will be great. From there, the sit-down interview wraps up and the show moves on.

WWE Tag-Team Championship No. 1 Contender Match

The New Day vs. Alpha Academy vs. American Made vs. Los Americanos

We shoot to the arena concourse, where we see one-half of the reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions from The Usos, 'Main Event' Jey Uso, amongst a mob of WWE fans. He is fired up, as are they, as he mentions he will watch first-hand to see which team will be next to challenge for the tag-team titles.

Jimmy Uso, meanwhile, is nowhere to be seen. The show heads to another quick commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we get the ring entrances for The New Day, Alpha Academy, American Made and Los Americanos for this high stakes four-team battle.

Kofi Kingston and Bravo Americano kick things off for their respective teams at the onset, as the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Bravo sends him to the corner and goes for a monkey flip, but Kingston lands on his feet. Kingston goes for a monkey flip, but Bravo lands on his feet and bows.

Xavier Woods distracts Bravo, and Kingston attacks him from behind. Rayo Americano distracts Kingston, and Bravo takes him down. Los Americanos double-team Kingston. Akira Tozawa tags on Kingston and hits a flying hurricanrana. Tozawa sends Los Americanos out of the ring. Julius Creed turns Tozawa inside out with a clothesline.

Brutus knocks the New Day off the apron. The Creeds hit Los Americanos with stereo belly-to-belly overhead suplexes before knocking Alpha Academy down. Brutus hits a Brutus Ball off the top rope onto all the competitors. The Creeds then send Otis into the steps. We head to a mid-match break at that point.

When the show returns, we see Woods is taking it to Tozawa. Kingston tags in. The New Day hits a wheelbarrow leg drop facebuster. Rayo breaks it up. Kingston sends Rayo out of the ring. Woods tags back in. Kingston gets on his shoulders and moonsaults onto Tozawa, but Tozawa gets the knees up.

Tozawa kicks Woods away, but Rayo tags Woods. Rayo stomps Tozawa. Otis still isn’t on the apron. Los Americanos send Tozawa to the corner. Tozawa sidesteps Bravo and sends Rayo into him. Otis is on the apron. Julius quickly punches Otis off the apron. Julius charges, but Tozawa moves. Tozawa boots Brutus.

Bravo lifts Brutus and does an airplane spin. Tozawa then takes them out with a missile dropkick. Otis tags in and runs over everyone with clotheslines and avalanches. Julius and Bravo take back body drops. Otis avalanches Julius, shoves Woods into Bravo, and avalanches them. Woods falls down, and Bravo falls head-first into Woods’ crotch.

Otis hits a Caterpillar Elbow Drop on Julius, but everyone breaks it up. Tozawa takes it to Brutus and Kingston and hits a double DDT. Rayo attacks, but Tozawa hits a German Suplex. Tozawa then hits the New Day with a suicide dive before hitting Los Americanos with one. Tozawa gets in the ring and hits American Made with it.

Tozawa rips his shirt off and ducks Trouble in Paradise. Tozawa hits a spinkick. Woods distracts the referee as Waller crotches Tozawa on the top rope. Otis avalanches Waller off the apron. Jey Uso then superkicks Waller over the barricade. The New Day is irate. Otis elbows Kingston and clotheslines Woods.

Los Americanos hit Otis with a double dropkick. Brutus hits Los Americanos with a double back body drop over the top rope. Julius jumps off Brutus, but Otis catches him and slams him onto his brother. Tozawa tags in and hits a big high spot to get the win for Alpha Academy. Jey Uso stands up and poses with the tag title afterwards.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders to WWE Tag-Team Championships: Alpha Academy

Jackie Redmond Interviews Becky Lynch & The Kabuki Warriors

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond standing by with WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch says she had a monumental victory before adding that Redmond wouldn’t know about it. Redmond is wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket.

Lynch says she’s entering the Royal Rumble. From there, The Kabuki Warriros walk up. Kairi Sane says Lynch will not win the Rumble because no one is ready for Asuka. Lynch is ready for Asuka and has beaten her before. They would have won WarGames if not for Asuka.

Sane goes to relay the message, but Asuka says she heard her. Asuka says, “See you in the Royal Rumble.” Sane mugs at Lynch until Asuka shouts Kairi's name. As usual, this scares the living daylights out of Sane. From there, the segment wraps up and the show moves on.

Backstage With AJ Styles & Je'Von Evans

We see a video looking back at AJ Styles' long-awaited WWE debut ten years ago at the Royal Rumble. After the nostalgic video wraps up, we return live where we shoot backstage and see "The Phenomenal" one himself. He is warming up for his title shot tonight against CM Punk.

Before his high stakes main event showdown tonight in "The 6" against "The Best in the World," we see Styles is approached by newcomer to the scene on the WWE Raw roster, Je'Von Evans. Evans tells Styles he hopes to see him at some point on his 2026 retirement tour. We head to another break.

Philadelphia Street Fight Set For Next Week's WWE Raw

We return live, where we see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce is backstage, when reigning WWE Women’s World Champion "La Primera" Stephanie Vaquer walks up. She wants Raquel Rodriguez in a fight. Pearce says if she wants a fight, she’ll defend the title next week in a Philadelphia Street Fight on WWE Raw.

The Vision Wants Bron Breakker To Win Royal Rumble

The commentators run down the updated lineup for this Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event. We then shoot backstage, where we see Paul Heyman is on the phone in the background. Logan Paul says no one can stop them. They’re a well-oiled unit. They’re a machine of machines.

Since they have the advantage, they need to make sure that one of them leaves as the winner of the Royal Rumble. Paul says that the winner should be Bron Breakker. “Big” Bronson Reed agrees, as does Austin Theory. Paul says that is The Vision.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk (c) vs. AJ Styles

It's main event time!

We return live inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, where "The Best in The World" makes his entrance for his latest title defense. CM Punk heads to the ring to a big crowd reaction as the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

The show returns and "The Phenomenal" one himself, AJ Styles, makes his way out to the ring as well. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger for this, our main event of the evening.

From there, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. They lock up, and Styles wrenches his arm. Punk twists out and wrenches Styles’ arm. Punk strikes the arm and applies a hammerlock. Styles twists out and puts on a hammerlock. Punk switches into a waist-lock. Styles wrenches the arm, so Punk takes him down for a one-count.

The crowd is doing dueling chants for both men. They go for a test of strength. Styles hooks a side headlock, so Punk whips him off. Punk lowers his head and eats a kick. Styles hits the ropes, but Punk lifts him for a Go to Sleep. Styles gets out and goes for a Calf Crusher. Punk fights out and goes for an Anaconda Vice.

Styles fights it and rolls him up for a two-count. They lock up, and Punk hooks a side headlock. More dueling chants for both men. Styles whips Punk off, leapfrogs him, and drops down. Punk puts the brakes on and hits a pair of elbow drops. Punk chops the back and kicks him in the chest.

Punk drops a knee on the chest for a one-count. Punk applies a rear chin lock. Styles fights up and elbows out. Styles punches Punk and hits the ropes, but Punk responds with a clothesline. Punk hits an inverted atomic drop and hits the ropes, but Styles wipes him out with a dropkick, sending Punk out of the ring.

Styles feins a plancha and lands on the apron before taking the World Heavyweight Champion out with a sliding knee to the chest. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into what will likely be our final commercial break of the evening as this high stakes title tilt continues in our main event.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress, with things quickly picking up in the ring. When the show returns, we see Styles attacks Punk in the corner. Punk fights back and reverses a whip to the opposite corner.

Styles hits hard and drops to the canvas. Punk rests in the corner as Styles gets up and approaches him. Punk punches Styles back and sends him into the ropes for a leaping heel kick. Punk follows up with a swinging neckbreaker before connecting with a high knee to the face.

Punk hits a bulldog and signals that it’s time to go to sleep. Punk instead transitions to a shining wizard for a near fall. Punk stands over Styles and lifts him for a GTS. Styles slides off and hits a strike combo, finishing Punk with a stiff lariat. Styles hits a sliding forearm to the jaw and sizes him up.

Styles hits a corner clothesline, then lifts Punk. Punk slides off, applies a hammerlock, and hits a lariat for a near fall. Punk punches Styles in the face before pulling the Phenomenal One up. Punk lifts him for a GTS, but Styles blocks the knee. Styles catches Punk with an ushigoroshi for a near fall. The crowd chants, “This is awesome.”

Styles puts Punk on the top rope. Punk tries to fight him off, but Styles stuns him with a right hand. Styles climbs the ropes and hooks Punk’s head and arm. Styles goes for a superplex, but Punk grabs the top rope. Punk takes Styles down with a front suplex before coming off the top rope with a diving elbow drop for a two-count.

Punk quickly goes for an Anaconda Vice and locks it on. Styles hooks the head to get out. Punk rolls onto him, and they go for a bridge, but Styles quickly goes for a Styles Clash. Punk immediately backs Styles into the corner and hits some shoulder thrusts to the midsection.

Styles quickly rolls through for a Calf Crusher. Punk goes for a knee, but Styles counters with a Styles Clash attempt. Punk grabs the bottom rope, so Styles knees him in the kidneys a few times. Styles goes for a sliding knee on the apron, but Punk counters and pulls him off for a GTS.

Styles is down at ringside. Punk thinks about helping Styles in, but then thinks better of it. Styles beats the count at nine. Styles rolls to the apron, but Punk pulls him in. Styles still looks loopy from the GTS. Punk tries to lift him, but Styles is deadweight at the moment. Punk pulls him up, and Styles rolls him up for a near fall.

Styles immediately transitions into a Styles Clash for a two-count. Styles takes a moment before going to the apron. Styles goes for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Punk hits the ropes. Styles hits the top rope with his midsection and crashes to the mat. Punk boots Styles in the face and punches him.

They begin to trade punches in the center of the ring. They begin really laying in the strikes, mixing in slaps and knees. Styles then floors Punk with a Pele Kick. Out of nowhere, Finn Bálor knocks Punk out of the ring and hits a shotgun dropkick into the barricade.

Bálor tries again for the same result. Bálor gets Punk in the ring and hits a Coup de Grâce. Back to the top rope, he hits Punk with a second Coup de Grâce. Bálor isn’t finished and goes to the top rope for a third Coup de Grâce. Bálor poses as the crowd lets him hear it with boos. The credits roll. Thanks for joining us!

Winner via Disqualification and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: CM Punk