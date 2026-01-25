WWE Faces Major Travel Disruptions Ahead Of Raw And Royal Rumble

WWE is dealing with significant logistical challenges this week as severe weather across large parts of the United States and Canada continues to disrupt travel plans for talent and staff.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, widespread flight cancellations have forced WWE to rethink how performers and crew make it to upcoming shows. With air travel proving unreliable, several talents and production staff scheduled for WWE Raw in Toronto have instead been transported by company rented vans. Under normal circumstances the drive can take around five to six hours, but some individuals reportedly left as soon as they were cleared following Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal to stay ahead of worsening conditions.

Johnson added further context on how the weather has created a ripple effect throughout WWE’s schedule.

“Talents who were not on the road for SNME but are needed for RAW had their travel re-booked to fly yesterday to try and get ahead of the weather. Others, who were not needed until Riyadh, find themselves stranded and losing their 1-2 days at home and will instead likely try to head to Toronto before heading to Riyadh. WWE usually brings talents over several days in advance to prevent any issues with the shows there. I believe talents begin heading there Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The disruptions have not only affected the Toronto stop, but also plans surrounding the company’s upcoming international commitments. Those originally scheduled to travel directly to Saudi Arabia are now having to adjust on the fly, sacrificing personal time in order to remain available if needed.

Despite the complications, Fightful reports that WWE remains confident in its contingency planning ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. One source indicated that the company “has options, backup options, and backups to the backup options” in place to ensure the event goes ahead as planned.

At this stage, WWE appears to be navigating the situation with flexibility, even if it means longer drives, altered schedules, and a demanding travel stretch for those involved.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.