Recent WWE Signing Teases Possible Entry Into 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble

A recent WWE signing may be eyeing a surprise spot in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

Matt Cardona, who recently re signed with WWE earlier this month, took to social media to tease the possibility of entering the 30 man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 31. While he has not been officially announced, Cardona made it clear he is ready if the call comes.

With the event fast approaching, several major names have already declared for the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches. On the men’s side, Cody Rhodes, last year’s winner Jey Uso, and Roman Reigns have all confirmed their entry. On the women’s side, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and members of The Judgment Day including Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez have all announced their intentions.

Cardona reflected on how long it has been since his last Rumble appearance, noting that more than a decade has passed since he last competed in the match.

“The last time I was in a Royal Rumble match was 2015…over 10 years ago!” Cardona wrote. “I’ve had new gear ready every year…even for the 5 years I wasn’t even in WWE. I’ll be in Saudi Arabia next week…gear is packed…I’m ALWAYZ READY!”

He also made it clear that he is not interested in simply making an appearance. If he enters, his goal is to win and punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

“If I’m in it, I’ll do whatever I can to throw every opponent over the top rope and head to WrestleMania! 1 more championship to win…I’M NOT FINISHED!”

Cardona recently attempted to earn a guaranteed title opportunity by qualifying for the number one contender four way at Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 24. That effort fell short when he was defeated by Trick Williams, leaving the Royal Rumble as his clearest path to championship gold.

