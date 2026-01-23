×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Parts Ways With Longtime Executive

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 23, 2026
AEW Parts Ways With Longtime Executive

All Elite Wrestling is making behind the scenes changes.

AEW has parted ways with Nik Sobic, who held the role of Senior Vice President of Business Development, Partnerships, and Video Games.

Sobic had been with the company since its launch in 2019 and was heavily involved in business operations, live events, and the development of the AEW Fight Forever video game. Prior to joining AEW, he worked closely with Tony Khan during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

AEW Fight Forever was released in 2023 and received mixed reactions from critics and fans. At this stage, it is unclear whether Sobic’s exit is connected to the performance or future of the game. AEW has stated that it does not comment on personnel matters.

Speaking in June 2023, Sobic suggested the game’s success would directly impact AEW’s future plans in gaming.

“I’ve worked at AEW and known Tony Khan for the last 10 years. I can pretty much tell you he is one of the most generous people I’ve ever met. I can tell you if this video game does well, we’re going to take those dollars and put that into an AEW video game franchise. Fans speak with their wallets.”

As things stand, there have been no announced plans for a follow up to Fight Forever.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 23rd 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 24th 2026

#snme

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#honorclub

WWE Monday Night RAW

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Jan. 26th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 27th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cedar Park, Texas

Jan. 28th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 31st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 2nd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 3rd 2026

#nxt

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy