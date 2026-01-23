AEW Parts Ways With Longtime Executive

All Elite Wrestling is making behind the scenes changes.

AEW has parted ways with Nik Sobic, who held the role of Senior Vice President of Business Development, Partnerships, and Video Games.

Sobic had been with the company since its launch in 2019 and was heavily involved in business operations, live events, and the development of the AEW Fight Forever video game. Prior to joining AEW, he worked closely with Tony Khan during his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

AEW Fight Forever was released in 2023 and received mixed reactions from critics and fans. At this stage, it is unclear whether Sobic’s exit is connected to the performance or future of the game. AEW has stated that it does not comment on personnel matters.

Speaking in June 2023, Sobic suggested the game’s success would directly impact AEW’s future plans in gaming.

“I’ve worked at AEW and known Tony Khan for the last 10 years. I can pretty much tell you he is one of the most generous people I’ve ever met. I can tell you if this video game does well, we’re going to take those dollars and put that into an AEW video game franchise. Fans speak with their wallets.”

As things stand, there have been no announced plans for a follow up to Fight Forever.

