WWE Reveals Attitude Era Edition Of WWE 2K26

WWE used the January 23 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown to officially reveal a special Attitude Era Edition of WWE 2K26, celebrating one of the most iconic periods in company history.

The newly unveiled cover is packed with stars who defined WWE’s boom years in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The artwork features legends such as Steve Austin, The Rock, D-Generation X, and The Undertaker, alongside several other Attitude Era standouts. The edition is designed as a nostalgia driven collector style release aimed squarely at long time fans.

As of now, WWE and 2K have not confirmed who will appear on the standard edition cover of the game. Pre orders for WWE 2K26 are scheduled to begin on January 30.

Beyond the special edition announcement, several new gameplay details have started to surface. CM Punk has been revealed as the focal point of this year’s Showcase Mode. The mode will allow players to experience key moments from Punk’s career, while also exploring hypothetical dream matches that never took place following his departure from WWE in 2014.

WWE 2K26 is also expected to lean heavily into Attitude Era inspired match types. Four gimmick matches are planned in total, with three returning favorites and one brand new addition.

The Inferno Match is making a long awaited comeback. The objective is to incapacitate your opponent and throw them into the ring side flames. The match type was first introduced in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2009 and last appeared in WWE 2K14, making this its first return in over a decade.

I Quit Matches are also set to return. This no rules stipulation requires one competitor to force the other to verbally surrender into a microphone. The match type has appeared sporadically throughout WWE game history, most recently in WWE 2K14.

Another returning option is 3 Stages of Hell. The match is a best two out of three series, with each fall contested under a different stipulation. While it debuted in WWF SmackDown Just Bring It, it has not been selectable in a WWE game since WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2006.

The only entirely new match type rumored for WWE 2K26 is the Dumpster Match. Victory is achieved by placing your opponent inside a dumpster and slamming the lid shut, echoing a chaotic staple of Attitude Era television.

There is currently no official release date for WWE 2K26. The game is expected to launch on current generation consoles and PC via Steam.

