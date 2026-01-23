×
Report Reveals Possible Next Move For Tommaso Ciampa

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 23, 2026
Tommaso Ciampa’s time with WWE may be ending, but the next chapter of his career could be just as headline grabbing and it might not take place in AEW.

In the January 23, 2026 edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Ciampa has his sights set on Japan following his WWE exit. Meltzer wrote, “There is talk of him trying to get into New Japan.”

A move to New Japan Pro-Wrestling would align neatly with Ciampa’s hard hitting style and reputation for intense in ring performances. While many fans have speculated about AEW as a landing spot, Meltzer suggested that path may not be immediate.

“He’d fit in style wise with AEW but AEW has such a large roster filled with top talent so it’s a tough place to break through. The fact he’s pushing indie bookings would seem to indicate he didn’t leave for AEW and a deal there, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see such a deal happen given Tony Khan signing so many people and he’s a strong in-ring wrestler.”

Ciampa’s independent push is already underway. On January 21, he confirmed on Instagram that his WWE contract is ending and that he is opening the door to outside projects for the first time in more than a decade.

“With that said, for the first time in over ten years, I am available for all appearances, signings, photo ops, seminars, movies, TV appearances, fitness collaborations, sponsorships and so forth.”

Beyond bookings, Ciampa is also securing his identity outside WWE. Trademark filings show new applications for the names Psycho Killer and Psycho King, signaling a clear vision for his post WWE persona.

Psycho Killer will be familiar to longtime fans from his early independent run, where it became synonymous with his cold intensity and no nonsense presentation. Psycho King appears to be the next evolution, hinting at a refined version of that character and possibly one designed for an international stage.

