Update Emerges On Why Jimmy Uso Missed WWE European Tour

Concern has been growing around Jimmy Uso following his recent absence from WWE programming, with fans noticing he has not appeared during the company’s ongoing European tour.

The situation stood out even more given that The Usos closed out 2025 on a high note, capturing the World Tag Team Titles and reestablishing themselves as one of the most dominant teams on the roster. With that momentum behind them, Jimmy’s sudden disappearance from television quickly raised eyebrows across the WWE Universe.

During this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Jey Uso took a moment to acknowledge both his brother and his wife, Naomi, while addressing the crowd. The brief mention was enough to spark widespread speculation online, with fans voicing concern not only about Jimmy’s status, but also about Naomi and the couple’s unborn child.

Further clarification has now emerged regarding the situation. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jimmy Uso did not travel on the European tour due to an injury related situation. However, the issue is reportedly not connected to an in ring injury. While this explanation answers part of the mystery, it has done little to fully ease the concern among fans who remain anxious about the family’s wellbeing.

WWE RAW is set to return to North America this Monday night with a stop in Toronto. At this stage, there is still no confirmation on whether Jimmy Uso will be in attendance. What is confirmed is a fatal four way match to determine the next number one contenders for the World Tag Team Titles, keeping the spotlight firmly on the division as questions surrounding Jimmy’s return continue.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.