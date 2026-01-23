Backstage Insight Into WWE’s Creative Direction For Sami Zayn Ahead Of WrestleMania

Sami Zayn continues to quietly position himself as a major player as WWE moves deeper into the road to WrestleMania this year.

On last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Zayn picked up an important victory over Ilja Dragunov, earning a place in a fatal four way match set for Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend. The stakes are high, with the winner scheduled to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship later this month at the Royal Rumble.

Behind the scenes, Zayn’s momentum may stretch beyond that immediate opportunity. At one stage earlier this month, he was tentatively pencilled in for a WWE Title match as the company mapped out its creative direction heading toward WrestleMania 42.

While a championship showdown at the Royal Rumble remains on the table depending on how Saturday’s match plays out, the internal expectation at the time was that Zayn’s title opportunity would come likely before WrestleMania rather than on the grandest stage itself.

It remains unclear whether recent creative adjustments within WWE have altered those plans, leaving Zayn’s exact path to WrestleMania still very much in flux. What is clear is that his recent win has placed him firmly back in the championship conversation at a pivotal point in the season.

