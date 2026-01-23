WWE Rumoured To Be Planning Major UK Stadium Event In August 2026

AEW has officially locked in its biggest UK event of the year, with AEW All In 2026 set for August 30 at Wembley Stadium in London. The announcement immediately sparked wider discussion about how crowded next summer could become for major stadium wrestling events across the United Kingdom.

Industry chatter has now turned toward WWE, with renewed talk that the company could be planning a large scale stadium show in the region during the same month. Media personality Andrew Baydala addressed the speculation on Twitter X, suggesting that momentum is building behind the idea of a major WWE event taking place in Wales rather than England.

“There’s a ton of noise and chatter that WWE will run a major show in August of 2026 at the Principality Stadium in Wales. Currently, the date would not run head to head with AEW ALL IN, but would take place before August 30th.”

If the rumoured plan comes together, the event would reportedly be staged at Principality Stadium, positioning WWE in the UK just weeks before AEW returns to Wembley. While nothing has been confirmed publicly, the timing would allow both companies to avoid clashing directly while still capitalising on strong international interest.

As of now, WWE’s officially announced Premium Live Event calendar for 2026 remains unchanged and is as follows.