Trademark Filing Hints At New WWE Identity For Recent Signee

WWE has made a fresh move on the trademark front, filing paperwork on January 20th 2026 for the name Royce Keys. The filing has already sparked speculation, with the name expected to be the new WWE ring identity for Powerhouse Hobbs.

The trademark activity follows earlier reports that Hobbs has officially signed with WWE, marking the next chapter in his career. While WWE has yet to confirm how or when the name will debut on screen, the filing strongly suggests creative plans are already in motion.

The description attached to the trademark outlines a wide range of uses, covering live wrestling appearances, televised and broadcast performances, and digital content across online platforms. It also includes fan focused offerings such as newsletters, blogs, community portals, and organized events for wrestling fan club members.

The trademark description reads as follows.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

With the paperwork now public, attention will turn to when Royce Keys officially appears on WWE programming and how the former powerhouse will be presented in his new environment.

