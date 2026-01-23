Joe Tessitore Announced As Play By Play Voice For Zuffa Boxing Debut Event

WWE commentator Joe Tessitore is set to take on a major new role outside of sports entertainment after being officially announced as part of the broadcast team for Zuffa Boxing.

Officials from TKO and Zuffa Boxing have confirmed that Tessitore will serve as the lead play by play voice for the promotion, marking another high profile addition to his already busy broadcasting schedule. Zuffa Boxing is preparing to launch its first numbered event on Friday January 23 2026, with Tessitore calling the action live for the debut show.

He will be joined at the commentary desk by an experienced lineup of fight analysts, including Max Kellerman, Antonio Tarver, Mike Coppinger, and Andre Ward. Joe Martinez has been named as the ring announcer for the event, while Molly Qerim will host the broadcast. Heidi Androl is also set to provide on site reporting throughout the night. Fans will be able to stream Zuffa Boxing 1 live via Paramount+.

Tessitore remains one of the most recognizable voices in sports media, currently serving as a lead announcer for WWE while also handling play by play duties for major college football broadcasts. His resume extends well beyond live sports, having previously provided commentary for ABC’s Holey Moley and voice over work across a variety of film and television projects. With Zuffa Boxing launching its first event, Tessitore’s involvement adds immediate credibility and mainstream attention to the new promotion.

