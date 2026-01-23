Trey Miguel Reportedly In Talks For Potential TNA Wrestling Return

Trey Miguel may soon find himself back on familiar ground, as discussions are reportedly underway regarding a return to TNA Wrestling.

A new report states that the company has been in talks about bringing Miguel back following his recent departure from AEW. The situation unfolded quickly after Miguel had signed with AEW alongside Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed, with plans for the group to debut together.

While the group appeared in a backstage segment on AEW Collision, Miguel was noticeably absent. Not long after, it emerged that he had been released from the promotion shortly after signing. The decision was reportedly made at the network level, with Warner Bros. Discovery said to have intervened due to a controversial social media post from Miguel dating back to 2020.

Before his brief AEW run, Miguel had been a mainstay in TNA Wrestling, having joined the promotion in 2017. His contract with the company expired toward the end of 2025, closing the door on a lengthy run that included major championship success. During his time there, Miguel remained with TNA while Wentz and Xavier pursued opportunities in WWE and NXT.

Miguel’s resume in TNA includes two reigns as X-Division Champion, as well as a run as TNA World Tag Team Champion alongside Wentz. With talks now reportedly taking place, a reunion between Miguel and TNA could be on the horizon.