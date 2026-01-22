AJ Styles Invited To WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Career Threatening Match

AJ Styles is set to appear on WWE SmackDown after receiving a direct invitation from General Manager Nick Aldis. In a new video shared on social media, Aldis personally extended the invite, reminding everyone that SmackDown is “the house that AJ built,” while encouraging Styles to be in attendance this Friday night.

The timing is notable, as Styles is only days away from one of the biggest matches of his career. At the WWE Royal Rumble, Styles will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a bout where his career is on the line. The stipulation has intensified their rivalry, with Styles chasing one final championship run while risking retirement if he comes up short.

WWE has also confirmed the full lineup for the January 23 edition of WWE SmackDown. The show will feature championship stakes and major star power across the card.

A WWE Tag Team Championship match is scheduled, with the Wyatt Sicks defending their titles against MFT. The women’s division will also take center stage with a Number One Contenders triple threat match to determine the next challengers for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Nia Jax and Lash Legend will compete against Kiana James and Giulia, as well as the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

The announced lineup for SmackDown includes

• Nathan Frazer vs Johnny Gargano

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Number One Contenders Match

Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Kiana James and Giulia vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

• WWE Tag Team Championships

Wyatt Sicks vs MFT

• Trick Williams vs Damian Priest

• AJ Styles invited to SmackDown by Nick Aldis

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.