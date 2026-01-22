×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles Invited To WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Career Threatening Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 22, 2026
AJ Styles Invited To WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Career Threatening Match

AJ Styles is set to appear on WWE SmackDown after receiving a direct invitation from General Manager Nick Aldis. In a new video shared on social media, Aldis personally extended the invite, reminding everyone that SmackDown is “the house that AJ built,” while encouraging Styles to be in attendance this Friday night.

The timing is notable, as Styles is only days away from one of the biggest matches of his career. At the WWE Royal Rumble, Styles will challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a bout where his career is on the line. The stipulation has intensified their rivalry, with Styles chasing one final championship run while risking retirement if he comes up short.

WWE has also confirmed the full lineup for the January 23 edition of WWE SmackDown. The show will feature championship stakes and major star power across the card.

A WWE Tag Team Championship match is scheduled, with the Wyatt Sicks defending their titles against MFT. The women’s division will also take center stage with a Number One Contenders triple threat match to determine the next challengers for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Nia Jax and Lash Legend will compete against Kiana James and Giulia, as well as the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

The announced lineup for SmackDown includes

• Nathan Frazer vs Johnny Gargano

• WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Number One Contenders Match
Nia Jax and Lash Legend vs Kiana James and Giulia vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

• WWE Tag Team Championships
Wyatt Sicks vs MFT

• Trick Williams vs Damian Priest

• AJ Styles invited to SmackDown by Nick Aldis

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Jan. 22nd 2026

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 23rd 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 24th 2026

#snme

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#honorclub

WWE Monday Night RAW

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Jan. 26th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 27th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cedar Park, Texas

Jan. 28th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 31st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 2nd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 3rd 2026

#nxt

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy