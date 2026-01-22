Seth Rollins Provides Honest Update On Recovery And WrestleMania Hopes

As seen during the October 13th 2025 edition of WWE RAW, the storyline involving The Vision took a dramatic turn as the group betrayed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The angle was quickly revealed to be rooted in real life circumstances, as Rollins had suffered a legitimate shoulder injury at the Crown Jewel premium live event. As a result, WWE made the decision to strip Rollins of the championship, with surgery required to properly address the issue.

The turn by The Vision was designed to write Rollins off television while allowing creative plans to move forward in his absence. At the time, there was immediate speculation about how serious the injury was and whether it would impact his availability for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

While speaking to Men’s Health, Rollins addressed the uncertainty surrounding his recovery and whether fans should expect to see him back in the ring in time for WrestleMania 42. Rollins was candid about both the timeline and the lack of guarantees that come with rehabilitation.

“Don’t know. Don’t know the answer to that yet. The timeline for shoulder surgery and repair is, you know, four to six months or so. Did my rotator cuff back in October. I’m rehabbing, and as long as there’s no setbacks, I hope to be cleared by the time WrestleMania rolls around in April. But, I mean, it’s really at the end of the day that decision isn’t mine. I just can do the best I can day after day, get myself in a good position, and hope for the best.”

Rollins also addressed skepticism from fans who often question whether injuries in wrestling are legitimate or part of a storyline, acknowledging his own history of blurring that line.

“I guess you don’t. I mean, you can call my doctor if you want. Otherwise, you’re just gonna have to take my word for it. But yeah, I mean, that’s on me. I’ve blown my credibility when it comes to my injuries, but it pays the same, so I don’t really care.”

For now, Rollins remains focused on his recovery, with WWE keeping his status open ended as WrestleMania season approaches.

