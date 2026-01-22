×
Eric Bischoff Confirms Fox Nation Extension For Real American Freestyle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 22, 2026
During a Thursday morning appearance on Fox News, Eric Bischoff revealed a significant update regarding the future of Real American Freestyle.

Bischoff appeared alongside RAF partners Chad Bronstein and Izzy Martinez on Fox & Friends to confirm that the promotion has extended its broadcast agreement with Fox Nation. Under the new deal, Real American Freestyle will continue to air monthly premium live events on the platform for the next year. In addition to the monthly shows, the company is actively developing a weekly series designed to complement its larger events.

“We’re going to be airing on Fox Nation,” Bischoff said while discussing the extension. “When I first heard that there was an opportunity to work with Fox Nation, I thought, ‘Man, that’s too good to be true.’ But here we are, and you guys have been a great partner. We’re going to have monthly events over the next 12 months. We’re working on a weekly series that we’re going to bring to the table. A reality show’s part of it down the line. Think of it as a scaled-down version of our big premium monthly events, but a weekly show with a broader base of talent.”

The planned weekly program is expected to spotlight more athletes while maintaining the presentation style of RAF’s major cards, offering fans a consistent look at the roster between the larger monthly events.

Real American Freestyle officially launched in 2025 with a focus on giving elite amateur style wrestlers a pathway to continue competing at a professional level. Bischoff currently serves as the organization’s Chief Media Officer. Hulk Hogan was originally announced as the promotion’s commissioner and public figure before his passing in July 2025.

Fox Nation has served as the exclusive broadcast home for RAF since its inaugural event. The promotion’s next show is scheduled for February 28 in Tempe, Arizona, with the main event set to feature Henry Cejudo vs. Urijah Faber.

“Our audience is a Fox audience,” RAF CEO Bronstein said. “It’s been unbelievable. You guys have given us a platform to promote a sport that really never had a Fox behind them. So having you guys here has helped us lift this up.”

