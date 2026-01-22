WWE Planning Major Women’s Match For WrestleMania 42 Weekend

The rivalry between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch is expected to roll on straight into WWE WrestleMania 42.

During a recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, it was noted that a singles match between Lee and Lynch is viewed internally as one of the more locked in bouts for WrestleMania weekend, with the plan reportedly in place for quite some time.

Lee has been positioned as a constant obstacle for Lynch since making her return last autumn. Her comeback match took place at the inaugural WWE WrestlePalooza in September, where she teamed with her husband CM Punk to defeat Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins in a high profile mixed tag bout.

Their issues escalated further at November’s Survivor Series, where Lee and Lynch clashed inside the women’s WarGames match. Lee ultimately forced Lynch to tap out to secure the victory for her team. Later that same month, Lee interfered again by costing Lynch the Women’s Intercontinental Championship during an episode of Raw from Madison Square Garden.

Lee, who is currently working under a part time agreement, has not appeared on WWE programming since November. Those two matches marked her first in ring competition in a decade. Lynch would go on to regain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in January, adding another layer to their ongoing story.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled as a two night event, taking place on Saturday April 18 and Sunday April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

