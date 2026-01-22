×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin About To Shock WWE Fans Again?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 22, 2026
Is Stone Cold Steve Austin About To Shock WWE Fans Again?

One of WWE’s most iconic names may not be done with television just yet.

There has been internal talk within WWE about a potential appearance from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the near future. While nothing has been locked in, Austin’s name has reportedly been circulating across multiple departments, suggesting at least preliminary discussions are taking place.

No details have emerged regarding what such an appearance might involve or whether it would be a one time moment or part of something more. Still, the timing is notable. WWE is heading into its busiest stretch of the year, with the Royal Rumble set for Saudi Arabia later this month and WrestleMania 42 scheduled for Las Vegas this April.

Austin has strong ties to Nevada, owning a ranch in the state, and he made a brief but memorable appearance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas last year when he announced the night two attendance figure.

Physically, Austin has been feeling better following knee replacement surgery toward the end of 2024. While that has helped him feel more capable, he recently made it clear that a return to the ring is unlikely.

“Probably not,” Austin said when asked about wrestling again. “I’ll say that, but you say never say never.”

Austin last competed inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he faced Kevin Owens in his first match in nearly 20 years.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Jan. 22nd 2026

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 23rd 2026

#smackdown

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Jan. 24th 2026

#snme

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#collision

ROH on HonorClub

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 24th 2026

#honorclub

WWE Monday Night RAW

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Jan. 26th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jan. 27th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Cedar Park, Texas

Jan. 28th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Arlington, Texas

Jan. 31st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Feb. 2nd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 3rd 2026

#nxt

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy