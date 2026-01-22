Is Stone Cold Steve Austin About To Shock WWE Fans Again?

One of WWE’s most iconic names may not be done with television just yet.

There has been internal talk within WWE about a potential appearance from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the near future. While nothing has been locked in, Austin’s name has reportedly been circulating across multiple departments, suggesting at least preliminary discussions are taking place.

No details have emerged regarding what such an appearance might involve or whether it would be a one time moment or part of something more. Still, the timing is notable. WWE is heading into its busiest stretch of the year, with the Royal Rumble set for Saudi Arabia later this month and WrestleMania 42 scheduled for Las Vegas this April.

Austin has strong ties to Nevada, owning a ranch in the state, and he made a brief but memorable appearance at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas last year when he announced the night two attendance figure.

Physically, Austin has been feeling better following knee replacement surgery toward the end of 2024. While that has helped him feel more capable, he recently made it clear that a return to the ring is unlikely.

“Probably not,” Austin said when asked about wrestling again. “I’ll say that, but you say never say never.”

Austin last competed inside a WWE ring at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he faced Kevin Owens in his first match in nearly 20 years.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.