Tommaso Ciampa Files New Nicknames As WWE Exit Nears

Amid his impending exit from WWE, Tommaso Ciampa has taken an early step toward life outside the company by filing trademarks for potential new ring names.

Ciampa confirmed on Wednesday that he will be leaving WWE in the very near future. On the same day, he submitted trademark applications for the names Psycho Killer and Psycho King. Psycho Killer is a nickname Ciampa has used before, including as the title of his independent wrestling entrance theme, which was set to the Talking Heads song of the same name.

The filings list Tommaso Whitney as the owner and cover a wide range of merchandise and performance related uses. These include printed items such as posters, postcards, stickers, and trading cards, along with apparel like shirts, hoodies, hats, bandanas, and socks. The trademarks also cover wrestling related entertainment services, including live and televised performances, personal appearances, online interviews, and providing wrestling news and information.

News first emerged earlier this month that Ciampa planned not to renew his WWE contract once it expired. He officially confirmed that decision this week, using the announcement to thank the company, the fans, and his wife and daughter for their support throughout his career.

Ciampa also revealed that he is now accepting bookings for appearances, signings, photo opportunities, seminars, film and television projects, fitness collaborations, sponsorships, and more.

“I spent the first decade of my career traveling the world on the independent scene. I spent the second decade of my career traveling the world with WWE,” Ciampa wrote. “I have one decade remaining and I’m beyond excited for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

During his WWE run, Ciampa became synonymous with NXT, where he enjoyed a defining reign as champion. More recently, he had been appearing on SmackDown alongside his DIY tag team partner Johnny Gargano. Prior to his departure, Ciampa was also involved in the United States Title scene, unsuccessfully challenging for the championship last month during Ilja Dragunov’s reign.

