Rusev Absence From WWE TV Explained

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 21, 2026
The reason behind Rusev’s recent absence from WWE television has now come into focus.

According to internal discussions, WWE’s decision to keep Rusev off weekly programming is a creative choice rather than anything disciplinary or health related. The company is intentionally limiting appearances from talent who are not currently central to active storylines, with the aim of avoiding overexposure and ensuring stronger reactions when they are reintroduced with a clear creative direction. 
 
Rusev has been largely off television since November 21, when he was eliminated by Jey Uso in the quarter finals of the Last Time Is Now tournament. His only appearance since then came in a bout taped for Main Event on December 1, where he faced Otis.

Before stepping away, Rusev had been positioned strongly in the Intercontinental Championship scene. He scored a notable win over Sheamus at Clash in Paris in August and made his high profile return on Raw immediately following WrestleMania 41. That return came shortly after his release from All Elite Wrestling, with Rusev signing a new two year deal.

Rusev is not alone in this approach. The Street Profits are also being held off regular television. The team has not competed outside of Main Event since their WWE Tag Team Championship loss to the Wyatt Sicks in October. As with Rusev, the plan is to reintroduce them once a fresh storyline is ready.

There is also clarity on another notable absence. Aleister Black has been away from SmackDown since January 2, following his Ambulance Match loss to Damian Priest. While the hiatus was already part of creative plans, Black also suffered a small tailbone fracture during the match and is currently recovering.

