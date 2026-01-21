×
Bully Ray Returned To TNA With Backstage Influence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 21, 2026
Bully Ray Returned To TNA With Backstage Influence

Bully Ray made a surprise splash during the premiere of Thursday Night IMPACT on AMC, marking a notable return to TNA Wrestling at a pivotal moment for the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on screen as part of the commentary team, immediately tying the new era to TNA’s past. He also shared a brief on camera reunion with former TNA President Dixie Carter, a moment that nodded to their infamous history together, including the unforgettable 2013 angle where Ray put Carter through a table. For longtime fans, it was a clear wink to the promotion’s legacy as it launched on a major cable network.

Ray’s involvement went far beyond what viewers saw on television. Behind the scenes, he was active throughout the day, helping shape segments and offering guidance to talent. He worked closely with Frankie Kazarian, Mike Santana, and AJ Styles, with Styles’ involvement standing out given his roots as a TNA original and his success on a global stage since.

Before the show went live, Ray also addressed the locker room, delivering a motivational speech to the roster ahead of the high pressure debut. His words reportedly resonated with the talent, many of whom were stepping onto a bigger platform as TNA entered a new chapter. As a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Ray’s voice carried weight in setting the tone for the night.

The appearance does not appear to be a one off. Discussions have already taken place about Bully Ray continuing to work with TNA moving forward, though it remains unclear whether that would mean a recurring on screen role, a deeper backstage presence, or both.

