Justin Credible Hospitalized With Calf Infection, Shares Update From Hospital

ECW original Justin Credible has been hospitalized after developing an infection in his calf, but the former champion has assured fans that the situation is under control.

Credible shared the update on January 19, 2026, posting directly from the hospital and explaining that the issue had been bothering him for some time. While tests showed nothing life threatening, he said it was time to finally deal with the lingering problem.

“At the hospital treating my calf for infection,” Credible wrote. “The blood work & testing nothing too serious but my leg has been a problem for a while so I’m glad I’m taking care of it. Send me some prayers.”

The hospitalization comes during a positive stretch in Credible’s personal life. On New Year’s Eve, he marked a major milestone in his recovery, revealing he had entered treatment just months earlier and was now over two months sober. Alongside before and after photos, Credible highlighted his physical transformation and renewed outlook heading into 2026.

“The difference is insane,” he wrote on December 31, 2025. “2 1/2 months ago, I walked into treatment facility for addiction. Today I’m 2 1/2 months sober. I’ve lost 25 pounds w help of @DDPYoga & @RealDDP. I’m 52 years young. 2026 is going to be my year. I’m so blessed to have my family, friends & all of You.”

This is not Credible’s first health scare in recent months. Back in October 2025, he was hospitalized following a car accident in Philadelphia. Even with this latest setback, Credible continues to focus on his recovery, health, and staying on track for what he hopes will be a defining year ahead.

