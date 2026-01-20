WWE Officials Impressed With Raw Star

Roxanne Perez has quietly earned strong internal praise within WWE over the past several weeks, with company officials reportedly impressed by her attitude and commitment while working through physical wear and tear.

Those close to the situation indicate that Perez has been dealing with a mix of lingering issues rather than one clear injury. Despite being banged up, she continued to wrestle during WWE’s recent European tour and in the build to it, pushing through discomfort without complaint. That approach has not gone unnoticed, with her toughness and professionalism cited as key reasons she has drawn positive attention backstage.

That momentum now carries into a major opportunity this weekend. At Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Perez will team with her Judgment Day partner Liv Morgan as they challenge Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Perez and Morgan earned the title shot by winning a triple threat match on the January 12 episode of Raw in Germany, defeating teams featuring Asuka and Kairi Sane, as well as Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

The rivalry escalated further on the latest episode of Raw, where Judgment Day laid out Ripley and SKY in a post match attack. The segment served as the final push heading into the championship bout in Montreal.

Beyond Saturday, Perez already has her next major milestone lined up. She has been officially confirmed for the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match, joining fellow Judgment Day members Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in the field. Several of her current rivals, including Ripley, SKY, Asuka, Bayley, and Valkyria, have also been announced. The event takes place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, January 31.

