Injury Halts Match on WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 19, 2026
An unfortunate injury to rising star Je’Von Evans led to an abrupt end to his match on WWE RAW. After previously defeating Rayo and Bravo Americano, Evans faced El Grande Americano. The match was proceeding well until Evans suffered an injury during a commercial break.

A doctor examined Evans, and when the broadcast resumed, referee Jessica Carr called off the match, declaring El Grande Americano the winner. Commentators Michael Cole and Corey Graves promised fans a medical update on Evans soon. The doctor and referee assisted Evans backstage, while Cole noted that Evans appeared to be favoring his right upper chest and shoulder.

Evans joined the WWE RAW roster on January 5. Fans and wrestling insiders had high hopes for his career, but this injury may hinder his progress. Stay tuned to WrestleZone for updates on Je’Von Evans’ condition as they emerge.

