Trey Miguel Released From AEW Just Days After Signing Deal

Trey Miguel’s sudden disappearance from AEW television has now been fully explained and the reality is far more significant than many fans initially believed.

Speculation began earlier this month when Miguel scrubbed AEW related posts from his social media and failed to appear on the January 17 episode of AEW Collision. That show featured the on screen debut of The Rascalz as Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed arrived without their longtime stablemate. Miguel added to the confusion a day later by posting on Instagram that he was taking a break from wrestling.

Behind the scenes however the situation was far more final. An update has confirmed that Trey Miguel was quietly released from his AEW contract only days after officially signing with the company. Miguel’s deal reportedly began shortly after his TNA contract expired at the end of 2025, with all four members of The Rascalz believed to have agreed to multi year terms.

Despite those plans, Miguel was let go in the days leading up to Collision. He was also not present backstage on January 14 when the debut segment featuring the rest of the group was taped, indicating the decision had already been made well in advance. While his social media post suggested a personal hiatus, the reality is that his AEW run ended almost as soon as it began, leaving major questions about what comes next for one of the most dynamic members of The Rascalz.

Miguel issued the following statement to fans on his Instagram page:

“Taking a break from wrestling. Please respect my space and don’t tag me in any posts or comments. Go support the Rascalz still.”

