New Report Teases Brock Lesnar And GUNTHER Collision At WWE WrestleMania 42

A long talked about blockbuster matchup could finally be lining up, as fresh discussion around Brock Lesnar’s WWE future has reopened the door to a WrestleMania dream match.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is planning for Lesnar to make an appearance at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, with Roman Reigns also expected to be part of the show.

The report added that WWE may finally pull the trigger on the long discussed showdown between Lesnar and GUNTHER at WrestleMania 42.

This match has reportedly been pitched internally on two previous occasions, only for plans to fall apart each time. Meltzer noted that one attempt was shelved after concerns that GUNTHER had not yet fully reached his ceiling as a performer. While the two shared a memorable staredown during the 2023 Royal Rumble, WWE ultimately chose not to revisit the idea for WrestleMania that year.

Momentum for the match was later halted again when Lesnar became linked to the Janel Grant lawsuit, forcing WWE to abandon plans involving him in a top level program.

Now, circumstances appear to have shifted significantly.

GUNTHER is currently riding the strongest run of his career, capped off by his high profile win over John Cena, where he forced Cena to submit in what was billed as Cena’s retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event last month. GUNTHER has also publicly stated in the past that facing Lesnar is a match he wants.

With both men expected to be involved in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match later this month, WWE could use a single confrontation to start the road toward a WrestleMania 42 clash in Las Vegas this April.

Lesnar last appeared on WWE television at SummerSlam 2025 after TKO approved his return. He went on to defeat Cena at WrestlePalooza in September, marking his first match back in the company since his comeback.

