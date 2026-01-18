Dominik Mysterio Challenger Revealed For AAA Mega Championship

A future championship defence has now been lined up for WWE star Dominik Mysterio as he continues to recover from injury.

Dominik Mysterio has been sidelined since late December after suffering a shoulder injury during AAA Guerra De Titanes. Mysterio was teaming alongside El Grande Americano when the injury occurred in a bout against Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio, forcing him out of in ring action.

Despite the setback, reports indicated that surgery would not be required, allowing Mysterio to focus on rehabilitation rather than an extended absence. With the AAA Mega Championship currently off television, the promotion has now moved forward in determining the next challenger.

During the January 17 AAA debut on FOX in Latin America, a number one contender match took place to decide who would be next in line for the gold. El Hijo Del Vikingo went one on one with El Grande Americano in a high stakes main event.

The closing moments of the match proved decisive when Omos interfered, stopping Americano from retrieving a concealed metal plate. The distraction allowed Vikingo to capitalise and secure the victory, officially earning a future shot at the AAA Mega Championship.

No official date was announced for Mysterio versus Vikingo, leaving questions around when the champion will be medically cleared to compete. A previous report suggested Mysterio was expected to miss three to four weeks of action, which would place his return sometime in the near future if recovery has stayed on track.

While not physically present on the show, Mysterio still made his presence felt through a pre recorded video package. In the clip, the champion confidently declared that “AAA is on top because of me,” reinforcing his role as one of the promotion’s most controversial champions.

